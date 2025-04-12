NASCAR Insider suspects “major cording” for Rick Hendrick’s HMS stars Chase Elliott and William Byron

NASCAR Insider Andrew Kurland of PRN reported significant tire wear on Chase Elliott and William Byron's racecars at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two Hendrick Motorsports drivers clocked at least 35 laps in practice sessions on Saturday (April 12) before their cars showed "major cording".
Cording refers to a tire wear situation where the inner layer is exposed, compromising tire performance and grip. William Byron, driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro, had cording at lap 31, while Elliott, driver of the #9 Chevy, ran around the 0.533-mile track before cooking his tires.
PRN shared this update on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' qualifying session.
"There's some major cording for the Hendrick teams. @AndrewKurlandTV reports William Byron had cords showing at 31 laps, while Chase Elliott made it 35 laps before his tires were absolutely shot," PRN wrote.
Chase Elliott was able to post the fifth fastest lap time at 15.166 seconds before leaving the practice session with 35 laps. Meanwhile, William Byron had a challenging session and clocked a 15.536s lap time, 35th on the timing sheets.
HMS teammate Kyle Larson only lapped 30 times at Bristol Motor Speedway after earning the fourth fastest lap time of 15.14 seconds, 0.159 seconds off session leader Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Meanwhile, Alex Bowman managed to stay for 40 laps and had the 10th fastest lap time of 15.214 seconds.
Drivers from other teams also radioed their frustrations over the tire wear, including defending series champion Joey Logano. As such, fans can expect critical tire management strategies in the 500-lap race.
"I don't care": Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on NASCAR's option tires
Before the Martinsville race, Chase Elliott was asked about his opinion on option tires at short tracks. The Hendrick Motorsports star had a blunt response and said he would go with whatever NASCAR would implement.
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via Dalton Hopkins on X):
"I don't care. I'm good with whatever they want it to, man. Again, it's a super easy thing to say, and we'll do that, and somebody will have something to complain about after that. So you'll never make everybody happy, so just from my perspective, I think just making the most of what you got."
He added:
"Somebody's going to win, and the rest of everybody else is going to lose, and there'll be people pissed off about something, so just do your best."
The option tire made headlines after a successful run at Phoenix Raceway, with some arguing it should be available in all races. It provides more speed but wears faster, while the prime tire offers more durability but is generally slower.
At the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, Chase Elliott crossed the line in fourth place, tying his season-high finish at Circuit of the Americas. Now, the 29-year-old is set to compete in the second short track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13.