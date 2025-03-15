NASCAR insider uncovers $45M-worth team owner’s unexpected ordeal after clearing Las Vegas inspection

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass recently revealed that Brad Keselowski, who has a net worth of $45 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) had a major issue during the pre-race inspection. RFK Racing sent the car for pre-race inspection for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race this weekend but accidentally cracked a part while unloading the car.

Keselowski debuted in the Cup Series in 2008 with Hendrick Motorsports and two years later, he landed a full-time seat in the Series with Penske Championship Racing and finished the 2010 season in 25th position. He competed for Team Penske for more than a decade and even secured a Cup Series championship title in 2012. In 2022, he joined RFK Racing as a co-owner, and since then has led the team to new heights.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass took to his X account and highlighted that all the cars for the Las Vegas race scheduled for Sunday, March 16, 2025, passed through pre-race inspection, and no car failed twice. However, the inspection was not as smooth for the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver as it was for others.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski's team cracked the diffuser while unloading the car for inspection. This caused the team some difficulties, and it took a lot of work to fix the part. Despite the major setback, the #6 Ford passed the inspection.

"All Cup cars through tech & appears no two-time failures. Keselowski car had some difficulties because the team cracked the diffuser when unloading car from swap out truck so needed to replace it (a good bit of work). They’re through tech & appear to be good to go. @NASCARONFOX," wrote Bob Pockrass.

Brad Keselowski has a solid record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He has secured three wins on the track, and his last win came in 2018. He is one win short of tying seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's four wins on the track.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski partners with Build Submarines to pay tribute to the veterans

On March 12, 2025, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing announced its partnership with Build Submarines for the 2025 season's Tribute to Veteran program. This year will mark the seventh consecutive year of the program and will take place at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025.

The program honors the military personnel and their families. The initiative is supported by BuildSubmarines.com and BlueForge Alliance. Reflecting upon the exciting news, Brad Keselowski stated:

"Tribute to Veterans is back! With the support of @RFKRacing and @BuildSubmarines you have the chance to nominate your military heroes to be featured on my No. 6 http://BuildSubmarines.com Ford at Darlington Raceway on August 31st."

"Hey race fans it's finally time. Year seven of our tribute to veterans car. This year the Southern 500. Supercool. Thanks to buildsubs for allowing all our veterans names to be on [...] Its a great program for a great cause. Thank you for all your support." Keselowski added.

The initiative allows the fans to submit names of the veterans to feature on Brad Keselowski's #6 Ford. The NASCAR driver won the Cook Out Southern 500 last year and is excited for this season's race.

