  • NASCAR
  • Shane van Gisbergen
  • NASCAR insider warns Shane van Gisbergen is poised to dominate Charlotte ROVAL, urges drivers to maximise opportunities at Kansas

NASCAR insider warns Shane van Gisbergen is poised to dominate Charlotte ROVAL, urges drivers to maximise opportunities at Kansas

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 27, 2025 02:14 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen (88) looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway - Source: Imagn

An update from NASCAR insider Pete Pistone has put the focus on Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen. The warning is clear: with the Charlotte ROVAL coming up, he is expected to be the driver to beat.

Ad

PRN posted the video on X. The caption read,

"NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway, a track that has become a top-tier venue. This race is a key opportunity for teams to showcase speed, performance, and execution, especially with the Roval and road courses on the horizon. #NASCAR #KansasSpeedway"

In the clip, Pistone explained that Kansas is the place where drivers must make their move. He said,

Ad
Trending
“I think the bottom line is where it is, and with everything that’s on the line, obviously you wanna make things happen here because as I mentioned, with the roval looming, you know a lot of guys aren’t great road course racers, and I got a feeling, Shane van Gisbergen is going to be the guy they’re gonna be chasing next Sunday anyway.” (0:38 onwards)
Ad
Ad

The numbers explain the concern. Shane van Gisbergen has 5 Cup Series wins, all on road or street courses. That makes him only the second driver, after Dan Gurney, to start his career with 5 Cup wins all on road courses.

He has won 4 Cup Series road course races in a row, equalling Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott for the longest streak. Across Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks, Van Gisbergen already has 9 road course wins in just 21 races, tying Kyle Busch and Jeff Gordon for second-most all-time. In Xfinity, his record is just as strong, with 4 road course wins, 12 top-five finishes, and 5 poles.

Ad

Shane Van Gisbergen accepts blame for playoff exit

After his elimination from the Cup Series playoffs at Bristol, Shane van Gisbergen spoke about what went wrong. The Trackhouse Racing driver admitted he did not perform well enough and put the responsibility on himself. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said,

“I’m in a few minds, like happy that we had a pretty good run this year, and obviously you wanna go further. But I just didn’t perform well enough these last couple of weeks, you know.”
Ad

He also thanked his team for their efforts. Adding,

“So, no one to blame but myself. Have to thank Trackhouse team, and everyone’s doing a good job. Yeah, year’s not over yet. So hopefully, keep getting good results.”

Shane Van Gisbergen had a strong regular season with wins at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. But in the playoffs, his results dropped. He finished 32nd at Darlington, 25th at Illinois, and 26th at Bristol. These low finishes left him in 15th place, which ended his playoff run along with Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications