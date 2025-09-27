NASCAR insider warns Shane van Gisbergen is poised to dominate Charlotte ROVAL, urges drivers to maximise opportunities at Kansas

An update from NASCAR insider Pete Pistone has put the focus on Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen. The warning is clear: with the Charlotte ROVAL coming up, he is expected to be the driver to beat.PRN posted the video on X. The caption read,&quot;NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway, a track that has become a top-tier venue. This race is a key opportunity for teams to showcase speed, performance, and execution, especially with the Roval and road courses on the horizon. #NASCAR #KansasSpeedway&quot;In the clip, Pistone explained that Kansas is the place where drivers must make their move. He said,“I think the bottom line is where it is, and with everything that’s on the line, obviously you wanna make things happen here because as I mentioned, with the roval looming, you know a lot of guys aren’t great road course racers, and I got a feeling, Shane van Gisbergen is going to be the guy they’re gonna be chasing next Sunday anyway.” (0:38 onwards)The numbers explain the concern. Shane van Gisbergen has 5 Cup Series wins, all on road or street courses. That makes him only the second driver, after Dan Gurney, to start his career with 5 Cup wins all on road courses.He has won 4 Cup Series road course races in a row, equalling Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott for the longest streak. Across Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks, Van Gisbergen already has 9 road course wins in just 21 races, tying Kyle Busch and Jeff Gordon for second-most all-time. In Xfinity, his record is just as strong, with 4 road course wins, 12 top-five finishes, and 5 poles.Shane Van Gisbergen accepts blame for playoff exitAfter his elimination from the Cup Series playoffs at Bristol, Shane van Gisbergen spoke about what went wrong. The Trackhouse Racing driver admitted he did not perform well enough and put the responsibility on himself. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said,“I’m in a few minds, like happy that we had a pretty good run this year, and obviously you wanna go further. But I just didn’t perform well enough these last couple of weeks, you know.”He also thanked his team for their efforts. Adding,“So, no one to blame but myself. Have to thank Trackhouse team, and everyone’s doing a good job. Yeah, year’s not over yet. So hopefully, keep getting good results.”Shane Van Gisbergen had a strong regular season with wins at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. But in the playoffs, his results dropped. He finished 32nd at Darlington, 25th at Illinois, and 26th at Bristol. These low finishes left him in 15th place, which ended his playoff run along with Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.