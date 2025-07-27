NASCAR insider weighs in on RCR's Xfinity Series replacements following Austin Hill's possible suspension

With a potential suspension for Austin Hill looming, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass has named Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon as possible replacements within the Richard Childress Racing camp. Given how Busch has yet to make an Xfinity Series start this season, it could mark his maiden appearance of the year.During Saturday's Penzoil 250, Hill hooked the rear of Aric Almirola while battling for fourth. The contact took both drivers out of contention while Sheldon Creed, who managed to escape the melee with minor damage, suggested that Hill should make 'better decisions.'NASCAR promptly levied an in-race penalty holding Hill for five laps on pit road, but it's widely believed he might serve a one-race suspension if the data deemed it an intentional move. Reflecting upon the same, Pockrass named possible replacements for the #21 driver.&quot;I was thinking Kyle Busch or Austin Dillon could be among the possibilities if Austin Hill is suspended,&quot; he wrote via X.When informed of the five-lap penalty, Hill went over the team radio and threw expletives aimed at NASCAR.&quot;Oh they can go f*** themselves. F*** NASCAR. That is f****** bulls*** ... I'm f****** sideways, I go to correct it back to the left. It's locked to the left and I run into the #19 [Almirola],&quot; he said.Later, the RCR driver defended his move as unintentional, saying:“‘I couldn't hang onto it; I was not trying to right-rear him (Aric Almirola)&quot;Austin Hill said via X/Jordan BianchiHill ended up with a 34th-place finish, while Almirola's DNF marked him one spot behind. The RCR driver ranks fifth in the Driver standings with three wins to his name. He previously drew backlash for aggressive driving at Martinsville Speedway and admitted to his faults.&quot;They give us trouble all the time&quot;: Richard Childress fires back at possible suspension for Austin HillRichard Childress didn't hold back when asked about a possible suspension for Austin Hill. The veteran team owner accused NASCAR of unfair treatment because they're a 'blue-collar team.' He compared a previous incident at COTA, where Hendrick Motorsports' Austin Cindric didn't face the same scrutiny for intentionally wrecking Ty Dillon.&quot;Hell, no. They didn't do a damn thing to (Austin Cindric) when he wrecked Ty (Dillon) and admitted to it -- drove him in the right rear and wrecked him at COTA. It's who you are. We're a blue-collar team they give us trouble all the time,&quot; he said.Richard Childress defends Austin Hill. Source: XContrary to Childress' claims, though Cindric wasn't suspended, he didn't go unpunished, as he was given a 50-point deduction along with a $50,000 fine. The HMS driver has since then made up for the penalty by winning at Talladega Superspeedway and securing his playoff spot.