NASCAR introduces vanity license plates for California residents while supporting a great cause

As Sonoma Raceway prepares to host the NASCAR Cup Series again this weekend for two days of racing action, the governing body has taken time out to support its fans and a great cause at the same time.

Given that the circus is at the 2.5-mile-long track in Californian wine country, it is the perfect time to announce that fans from the state will now be able to purchase specialty license plates, showcasing their passion for the sport. The sport has collaborated with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) and will donate the proceeds from the campaign for California’s Outdoors for All initiative and The NASCAR Foundation.

The Outdoors for All Foundation was founded in 1979 in the Pacific Northwest to aid children and adults with disabilities in exploring and enjoying outdoor recreational activities. Outdoors for All’s programs include snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross country, and downhill skiing, among various others. The NASCAR Foundation, on the other hand, strives to improve the lives of children in the sport's communities.

Nichole Krieger, executive director of the foundation, expressed her thoughts on what this collaboration meant for the causes it supports and said:

“This is a wonderful way for fans in California to not only show their love of the sport, but also make a tremendous impact. This initiative aligns with The Foundation’s mission, and we’re excited to provide opportunities for greater access for Californians to the natural wonders of their state.”

Fans can place their orders for a set of sequential or customized plates at nascarplates.com. Fans will also have the option to sign up for the vanity plates at Sonoma Raceway over the weekend while the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will be in action.

Alex Bowman to sport livery supporting LGBTQ+ movement at NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will be seen racing his #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a new livery this Sunday. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will see the Tucson, Arizona native show support to the LGBTQ+ community during the Pride Month of June.

Bowman's title sponsor Ally took to their official Twitter handle to reveal the livery ahead of the race, writing:

“Better together. We’re proud to be allies to the LGBTQ+ community and excited to join NASCAR in celebrating Pride Month this weekend at @RaceSonoma”

Catch Alex Bowman driving the rainbow-colored #48 Chevrolet on track this Sunday at 4:00 pm EST.

