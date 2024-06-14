NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Iowa Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Newton, Iowa, for another thriller, the Iowa Corn 350.

The 17th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at the Iowa Speedway. All drivers, who will take the grid, will be racing to win Sunday’s 350-lap race at the 0.875-mile short track.

Live action of the Iowa Corn 350 can be enjoyed live on USA, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

What is the Iowa Corn 350 prize money for 2024?

All 37 drivers participating across NASCAR’s two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Newton, Iowa.

In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway boasts a prize pool of $8,881,630, and the Xfinity Series race will reward the winner with $1,408,568.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass announced the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Iowa weekend (came from Fontana) includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, season-ending points fund and for Cup, all charter payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $8,881,630 Xfinity: $1,408,568”

Iowa Corn 350 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Iowa Speedway?

According to NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass, the winner of the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $8,881,630, which means the winner will receive a check of around $600,000–800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday (June 14) at 5:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:05 pm ET on Saturday (June 15), while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 17th race can be watched live on USA and MRN.

Winners of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Nine different winners have taken the checkered flag in the first 16 races this season so far:

Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Chase Elliott William Byron Tyler Reddick Christopher Bell Brad Keselowski Austin Cindric Daniel Saurez