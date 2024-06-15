NASCAR at Iowa Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Iowa Corn 350

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 15, 2024 19:27 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
After a thrilling Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350. The season’s 17th race will go live on USA Network and NBC Sports at 7 pm ET on Sunday, June 16.

The event will be contested on a 0.875-mile short tri-oval-shaped track. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 350 laps in an attempt to drive down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350.

Who is on pole for the Iowa Corn 350?

In Saturday's (June 15) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won his fourth pole of the NASCAR Cup season with a speed of 136.458 mph. It marked his 20th career pole in the Cup Series.

Team Penske driver and the defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney will share the front row with Larson after a lap of 136.311 mph.

They will be followed by Josh Berry, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell complete the top 10.

Joey Logano, who won the 2022 NASCAR championship, will start in 11th place on Sunday.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Iowa Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  19. #51 - Justin Haley
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #34 - Michael McDowell
  23. #10 - Noah Gragson
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton
  26. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  27. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  28. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  29. #41 - Ryan Preece
  30. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  31. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Iowa Speedway for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday.

हिन्दी