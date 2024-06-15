NASCAR at Iowa Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Iowa Corn 350

After a thrilling Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350. The season’s 17th race will go live on USA Network and NBC Sports at 7 pm ET on Sunday, June 16.

The event will be contested on a 0.875-mile short tri-oval-shaped track. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 350 laps in an attempt to drive down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350.

Who is on pole for the Iowa Corn 350?

In Saturday's (June 15) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won his fourth pole of the NASCAR Cup season with a speed of 136.458 mph. It marked his 20th career pole in the Cup Series.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Team Penske driver and the defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney will share the front row with Larson after a lap of 136.311 mph.

They will be followed by Josh Berry, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell complete the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano, who won the 2022 NASCAR championship, will start in 11th place on Sunday.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Iowa Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Josh Berry (R) #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #14 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #45 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suárez #38 - Todd Gilliland #17 - Chris Buescher #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #51 - Justin Haley #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #2 - Austin Cindric #34 - Michael McDowell #10 - Noah Gragson #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton #71 - Zane Smith (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #41 - Ryan Preece #31 - Daniel Hemric #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Iowa Speedway for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday.