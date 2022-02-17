NASCAR issue late rule change in light of Daytona 500 practice session

We are soon approaching a proper start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, set to go down with the 64th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 20. Before the event is flagged off, NASCAR is keen to identify loopholes that might interfere with the success of the event.

Speedweek started on Monday, February 14, with the One Daytona NASCAR Hauler Showcase, while on Tuesday, February 15, practice sessions commenced as per schedule. During the practice session, however, NASCAR noticed there was a problem with the amount of skew allowed. The association subsequently went ahead and issued a late rule to change the amount of skew permitted in the race.

Jeff Gluck shared this on his Twitter account, highlighting the changes:

“NASCAR is issuing a rule change late tonight that affects the amount of skew permitted. If you watched practice, you saw why. Teams will have to the changes before the qualifying, NASCAR is opening the garage three hours earlier than originally planned in the morning. ”

Many NASCAR fans, however, felt that the changes were supposed to be laid down from the word go. One fan wrote:

“How was this not a rule in the first place? I thought we went through this back in what 2014? 2015? Maybe a little later than that I don’t exactly remember. Also did we not see Jones doing it in testing? Great rule it should have been there since the beginning.”

To instill the changes, NASCAR will open the garage three hours early for the teams to have ample time to make the changes. After that, the cars will be subjected to a qualifying race on Wednesday, February 16.

Meanwhile, Michael McDowell topped the practice session ahead of the Daytona 500 with a speed of 192.736 mph. He was closely followed by David Ragan, who clocked 192.666 mph, and Todd Gilliland who set a speed of 192.649 mph. After the practice, drivers will be heading into the qualifying session.

NASCAR updated qualifying rule of Daytona 500

This year’s qualifying for the Daytona 500 is different compared to other years in the Cup Series schedule. NASCAR recently also updated their rulebook for the event's single-car qualifying race. Single-car qualifying is mainly set to determine the top two cars to lock in the main event as the other positions are determined in the duels.

The process will remain intact, however, the rules for determining the top two cars will be different. To clinch the first two spots, cars will run two rounds. The first 10 cars in the first round will qualify for the second round, where the fastest two from the 10 will lock out the front-row in the Great American Race on Sunday, February 20.

Edited by Anurag C