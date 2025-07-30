NASCAR journalist sends close friends Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet love on their first wedding anniversary

NASCAR journalist Danielle Trotta wished Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet on their one-year anniversary. She congratulated the couple on achieving the milestone on her Instagram.Suarez and Piquet celebrated the one-year anniversary of their marriage on July 30, 2025. Daniel and Julia were wed a year ago on July 30, 2024, in a picturesque wedding in the latter's hometown of Brasilia, Brazil. The wedding event was intimate and family-centred, with approximately 160 attendees, primarily close friends or family.As the NASCAR driver and his wife celebrated their one-year anniversary, they received a special wish from Trotta, who shared her post from the wedding on Instagram and added the following caption:&quot;Happy 1st Anniversary @juliapiquet @daniel_suarezg a beautiful couple inside &amp; out. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulia Piquet commented under the post, writing:&quot;Best day ever&quot;Danielle Trotta is an American journalist and sportscaster with a wealth of experience that spans the topic of auto racing, chiefly NASCAR. She began her media career as a high school student, then graduated with a Mass Media and Communication Studies degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.Trotta currently works as a NASCAR host on Prime Video, and also reports for TNT and SiriusXM Radio.Daniel Suarez points to silver lining in team performance after NASCAR Brickyard 400 setbackDaniel Suarez shared insights about his performance and the overall team effort during the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, emphasizing that one disappointing race result does not define the team's capabilitiesDespite a challenging race day where none of the Trackhouse Racing drivers managed to finish in the top 10, Suarez highlighted a positive aspect from the first third of the race, noting significant progress and speed. He started 31st but improved remarkably to 13th place during Stage 1, which showcased the potential and competitiveness of his #99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet. He penned a message on Instagram, writing:&quot;Sunday's result doesn't reflect the performance this team had the first 1/3 of the race. I was very excited to see the progress and speed of our 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy throughout stage 1.&quot;Unfortunately another car ahead of us had an issue on the restart and caused severe nose damage to several cars and ours was destroyed. The bad storm won't last forever, always pushing forward! The best is ahead.&quot;Daniel Suarez’s momentum was hindered in Stage 2 when a wreck caused severe damage to several cars, including his own, forcing him to drop back to 31st and ultimately finish 27th, ahead of only a few drivers. His race was notably disrupted by this incident, which obscured the promising pace the team had demonstrated earlier.