NASCAR King Richard Petty drops 4-word verdict after being featured in Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s song

Richard Petty is arguably the most prolific driver to compete in NASCAR, securing records that likely won't be beaten anytime soon. Thus, it's not a surprise to have his name featured on songs, such as on Morgan Wallen's new single, I Ain't Comin' Back, with Post Malone.

During Petty's racing days, the North Carolina native won 200 NASCAR Cup Series races (including the pre-modern era). He also holds the all-time record most for Cup championships at seven, tying Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jimmie Johnson.

In an Instagram story, Petty, nicknamed The King, thanked Morgan Wallen for including him on the new single, which is part of the country singer's upcoming fourth album, I'm the Problem.

"Thanks for the shoutout @morganwallen," Richard Petty wrote.

Richard Petty's Instagram story - Source: @therichardpetty on IG

The seven-time NASCAR champion's name can be heard in the first line of the chorus, which goes, "But the night I said, 'I'm leaving,' I turned into Richard Petty".

Morgan Wallen's fourth album is slated to be released on May 16. The new album will contain 37 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Post Malone, Tate McRae, and Eric Church.

Petty, meanwhile, continues to champion NASCAR through Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS Motorsports, as a team ambassador. The now Toyota-affiliated team was acquired by fellow seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson at the end of the 2022 season.

Richard Petty notably drove a Plymouth Superbird in NASCAR (Note: photo shows a replica) - Source: Imagn

Legacy Motor Club fields John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones as full-time drivers in the Cup Series field. Johnson also joins the duo on select races, including in the last Daytona 500, where the 83-time Cup race winner finished in a respectable third place.

Richard Petty once shared feeling unsatisfied despite winning NASCAR races

In a 2014 interview, Richard Petty admitted holding himself accountable after races, including in his glory days when parking his car in victory lane. He believed doing his best was more important than race results.

The 200-time Cup race winner said in 2014 (via USA Today):

"I've won races and went home and couldn't sleep because I knew I didn't do a good job. And I've run fifth or 10th in a race and would go home and sleep like a baby because I knew, in my mind, anyway, nobody could have done a better job than what I did."

"So all my thoughts were inward, not to blame somebody else, or circumstances or whatever. It was, 'What could I have done to make it better?'"

Richard Petty (left) with fellow seven-time champ Dale Earnhardt Sr. (right) in 1994 - Source: Getty

In over 1,100 races, Petty scored 200 wins, 555 top-fives, and 712 top-10s. His win record almost doubles the second-winningest driver, David Pearson, who amassed 105 career victories. Jeff Gordon is third on the all-time list, followed by Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip.

In addition, the King has led about 51,514 laps, a far cry from Cale Yarborough and Bobby Allison, who led for 31,556 and 27,556 laps, respectively (per NASCAR).

