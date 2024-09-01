NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway

The second night of the 2024 Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series is completed on Saturday, August 31, at Washington's Skagit Speedway, with 24 entries.

Rico Abreu, driving the #24 entry, won Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals and earned the richest payday of his Sprint Car career in Saturday’s main event at Skagit Speedway.

Abreu emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from James McFadden on lap 15 of the 40 and dominated the second half of the race to cross the finish line in P1. Abreu led the final 26 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive 1.801 seconds ahead of McFadden to take the checkered flag.

The 32-year-old sprint car driver got a prize money of $102,626 to win the 11th race of West Coast Swing.

Meanwhile, James McFadden finished runner-up, followed by Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Shane Golobic and Jacob Allen in the top-five. Justin Sanders, Trey Starks, Brent Marks, Jason Solwold and Kasey Kahne completed the top-10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing 11th West Coast Swing event at Skagit Speedway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Saturday's Kubota High Limit Series race at the Skagit Speedway:

#24 - Rico Abreu #83 - James McFadden #49 - Brad Sweet #17w - Shane Golobic #1a - Jacob Allen #2x - Justin Sanders #55x - Trey Starks #19 - Brent Marks #18 - Jason Solwold #9 - Kasey Kahne #21 - Cole Macedo #21s - Jesse Schlotfeldt #8 - Cory Eliason #21p - Robbie Price #13 - Justin Peck #5 - Spencer Bayston #9p - Parker Price Miller #45 - Landon Brooks #26 - Zeb Wise #7bc - Tyler Courtney #96 - Greg Hamilton #77 - Levi Klatt #88 - Tanner Thorson #14 - Corey Day

Kubota High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 2435 Tyler Courtney - 2227 Rico Abreu - 2200 Brent Marks - 2110 Corey Day - 2061 James McFadden - 2003 Justin Peck - 2003 Parker Price Miller - 1851 Spencer Bayston - 1838 Cory Eliason - 1766

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Port Royal Speedway for Tuscarora 50 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

