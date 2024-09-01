  • home icon
  NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday's Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 01, 2024 20:54 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver Rico Abreu wins at Skagit Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
NASCAR Sprint car driver Rico Abreu wins at Skagit Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)

The second night of the 2024 Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series is completed on Saturday, August 31, at Washington's Skagit Speedway, with 24 entries.

Rico Abreu, driving the #24 entry, won Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals and earned the richest payday of his Sprint Car career in Saturday’s main event at Skagit Speedway.

also-read-trending Trending

Abreu emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from James McFadden on lap 15 of the 40 and dominated the second half of the race to cross the finish line in P1. Abreu led the final 26 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive 1.801 seconds ahead of McFadden to take the checkered flag.

The 32-year-old sprint car driver got a prize money of $102,626 to win the 11th race of West Coast Swing.

Meanwhile, James McFadden finished runner-up, followed by Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Shane Golobic and Jacob Allen in the top-five. Justin Sanders, Trey Starks, Brent Marks, Jason Solwold and Kasey Kahne completed the top-10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing 11th West Coast Swing event at Skagit Speedway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Saturday's Kubota High Limit Series race at the Skagit Speedway:

  1. #24 - Rico Abreu
  2. #83 - James McFadden
  3. #49 - Brad Sweet
  4. #17w - Shane Golobic
  5. #1a - Jacob Allen
  6. #2x - Justin Sanders
  7. #55x - Trey Starks
  8. #19 - Brent Marks
  9. #18 - Jason Solwold
  10. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  11. #21 - Cole Macedo
  12. #21s - Jesse Schlotfeldt
  13. #8 - Cory Eliason
  14. #21p - Robbie Price
  15. #13 - Justin Peck
  16. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  17. #9p - Parker Price Miller
  18. #45 - Landon Brooks
  19. #26 - Zeb Wise
  20. #7bc - Tyler Courtney
  21. #96 - Greg Hamilton
  22. #77 - Levi Klatt
  23. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  24. #14 - Corey Day

Kubota High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 2435
  2. Tyler Courtney - 2227
  3. Rico Abreu - 2200
  4. Brent Marks - 2110
  5. Corey Day - 2061
  6. James McFadden - 2003
  7. Justin Peck - 2003
  8. Parker Price Miller - 1851
  9. Spencer Bayston - 1838
  10. Cory Eliason - 1766

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Port Royal Speedway for Tuscarora 50 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Edited by Yash Soni
