NASCAR launches Brasil Sprint Race for 2023

NASCAR has launched the Brasil Sprint Race, a series that will begin the competition next year and will feature some of Brazil's most iconic tracks. It is a partnership between the governing body and the GT Sprint Race series in Brazil.

Brasil Sprint Race is the fourth international division for the governing body and first in South America. The other three international series are the Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series (Canada), and Whelen Euro Series. In 2023, the sport's top series will be held in 12 different countries across three continents.

NASCAR @NASCAR We're expanding our international footprint! Introducing: NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race. nas.cr/3X3A2O1 We're expanding our international footprint! Introducing: NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race. nas.cr/3X3A2O1

In a press release, Chad Seigler, the Vice President of International, said that they chose Brazil for its first-ever series in South America after considering the country's vast history in motorsports. He also said that the series will aim to produce racing talent and bring them to the peak of the sport's top series. Seigler said:

"Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and community, and the perfect location for our first series in South America. Brasil Sprint Race will allow us to showcase the exciting side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR while giving Brazilian race fans a series to which they feel connected."

He further said:

"It is our hope and intention that this series also opens more pathways for the country’s best drivers, mechanics and engineers to advance to national series in the United States, the worldwide pinnacle of stock car racing."

“We are honored to join forces to create NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race” - NASCAR official on Brasil Sprint Race

Carlos Col, the General Partner of Brazil Sprint Race, stated that NASCAR is an iconic American sport and is honored to join forces to launch the first series in South America. He also said that he has plans to introduce oval track races to the series. Col said:

“NASCAR is an iconic American sport, and we are honored to join forces to create Brasil Sprint Race. GT Sprint Race has delivered exciting racing to fans since 2012 and this partnership will help take it to the next level with the introduction of more style racing, including future races on oval tracks. This is an historic day for motorsports in Brazil, and one that will benefit race fans across the country.”

The 2023 Brasil Sprint Race will host 18 sprint races on weekends at road courses across Brazil, including the iconic Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in São Paulo. The full schedule for the 2023 season will be released soon.

Poll : 0 votes