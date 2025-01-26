NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson challenges NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal for a free throw showdown amid their online banter

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and retired four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal have been exchanging playful banter over social media. The latest interaction between the two saw Johnson challenge O'Neal to a free throw competition.

The banter between the two sporting legends began when O'Neal joked that Johnson couldn't get enough of going after the Daytona 500 after 22 years. This led the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club to defend his position in running another Daytona 500 and he questioned the basketball great on his skills after retirement. Johnson said:

"You know it, @SHAQ? I've still got the drive. What about you, how's that jump shot these days?"

O'Neal responded by making it known that he hasn't lost a step on the basketball court and proceeded to challenge the semi-retired NASCAR champion to step on the court with him. He wrote:

"Everyone knows I still got it, Jimmie Johnson. Come find me on the court"

Johnson then responded by applauding O'Neal for calling him out. The former driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports car then challenged the former Lakers star to a free throw challenge, adding:

"Haha, I love you’re coming at me, SHAQ! Let’s roll with a free throw comp. Should be easy for you when you’re that close to the rim. Name when and where."

Johnson is a two-time Daytona 500 winner as he captured the checkered flag in the prestigious event in both 2006 and 2013. The California native will attempt to make this year's 200-lap event behind the wheel of the #84 LMC Toyota, a car co-owned by himself and fellow seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty.

Johnson is part of a stacked lineup of those attempting to make the race, which includes the now-retired 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves. Castroneves, however, has a guaranteed spot in the field based on NASCAR's new open exemption rule.

Jimmie Johnson's team Legacy Motor Club fields two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries

It was a bombshell to the NASCAR community when Jimmie Johnson joined forces with Richard Petty to form Legacy Motor Club ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. Amid their third year together, LMC will field two full-time entries in 2025.

John Hunter Nemechek will be behind the wheel of the #42 LMC Toyota for his second season. He posted four top 10s and finished 34th in the points standings in 2024. Erik Jones, meanwhile, is back for another season at the seat of the #43 LMC Toyota. Jones registered one top five, two top 10s, and finished 28th in the points standings in 2024.

Jimmie Johnson continues to run on a part-time basis in the #84 LMC Toyota. In 2024, he made nine starts and finished a best of 26th in the season finale at Phoenix.

