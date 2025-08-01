NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson could merge his LMC with Tony Stewart’s ex-team Haas - Reports

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 01, 2025 22:21 GMT
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team has been embroiled in a major shakeup to the NASCAR landscape, according to a report. Johnson’s LMC has found itself in a court battle against Rick Ware Racing (RWR).

The point of contention shows up in which of the two then-existing charters of RWR, No. 27 or No. 36, was, in fact, being sold, and on which season. Legacy asserts that it was to purchase the No. 27 charter in 2026, but Ware asserts that he was only agreeing to sell No. 36 because the sale of 27 would have put him out of business.

This case has not yet been fully resolved, and a court has just issued a temporary order against RWR so as not to allow it to sell its charter to a third party during the duration of the case. Amid this, Jimmie Johnson's team could find itself a new partner on the track, according to a report from the rumor-based NASCAR account on Instagram.

As a backup option, if the RWR lawsuit goes awry, wild speculation has swirled that LMC may merge with or acquire the newly formed Haas Factory Team. This team is what is left of Stewart–Haas Racing (SHR) after the team shut down at the end of the 2024 season, and Gene Haas was now operating a one-car team—the #41 car—the Haas Factory Team with Cole Custer as the driver.

"Wild rumor here, but I’ve heard from a couple people now that Legacy Motor Club could be looking into buying or merging with the Haas Factory Team. That could mean the 41 charter and the entire Haas racing shop as well. My own theory is that this might be a plan B if this Rick Ware Racing lawsuit doesn’t go their way. Either way, sounds like LMC is in a serious hunt after a 3rd charter," the report claimed.
At this point, while Jimmie Johnson's team's focus on expansion and its legal fight with RWR are verifiable, the supposed merger or buyout of Haas Factory Team remains in the realm of “wild rumor”.

NASCAR Insider on the multi-million dollar bond Jimmie Johnson’s LMC must pay to secure a restraining order against RWR

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club (LMC) has obtained a 10-day temporary restraining order from a North Carolina judge to block Rick Ware Racing's (RWR) proposed $150 million sale of its NASCAR team to TJ Puchyr. The order requires LMC to post a $5 million bond to cover any potential damages caused by the delay in the sale. Bob Pockrass penned in a tweet earlier:

"A North Carolina judge granted Legacy Motor Club's request for 10-day temporary restraining order preventing Rick Ware Racing from closing on deal to sell team to TJ Puchyr (which RWR says is $150 million deal). Legacy must post a $5 million bond. Injunction hearing date TBD."

This legal development comes amid a dispute over the sale of one of RWR's two NASCAR charters, with LMC claiming they had a deal to acquire a charter in 2026, while RWR argues the agreement was for 2027 instead.

The conflict arose after LMC sued RWR in April 2025, alleging that RWR was backing out of a deal to sell a charter, which are valuable rights guaranteeing race entry and financial benefits. RWR had plans to lease one charter to RFK Racing in 2026 and sell a charter later to LMC, but TJ Puchyr moved to acquire RWR, potentially complicating the charter acquisition for Jimmie Johnson's team.

