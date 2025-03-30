NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reminisces “timeless memories” ahead of 2025 Martinsville Cup race

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson shared one of his Martinsville Speedway career highlights to his social media earlier today in anticipation for today's Cook Out 400. He has visited the track multiple times during his career, and has scored 19 top five finishes and 25 top 10s at the historic location. He has also won at Martinsville nine times, which includes driving his #48 car into victory lane at the 2016 edition of the race at the Virginia venue.

Ad

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver shared photographs from his time with his crew in the victory lane of the 2016 Goody's Fast Relief 500. Johnson also added a caption looking back at the special moment, as well as conveying his enthusiasm for the Cup Series event later today, March 30.

"Timeless memories. Excited to watch the action unfold today."

Ad

Trending

Jimmie Johnson's win in 2016 at the Martinsville track was key to his final title-winning year. After passing Denny Hamlin with 92 laps remaining, Johnson locked into the lead position and never gave it up. His win secured his spot in the Championship four, which gave the #48 HMS driver a shot at being in contention of the title since 2013.

One month after he took home the famed Grandfather Clock trophy at Martinsville, Johnson would compete in the finale of the season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he would take home his seventh, record-tying title. Johnson, Richard Petty, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. all have the same number of Cup Series championship wins.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson also won at Martinsville in 2004, 2006 (his first title-winning year), twice in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2013.

The Cook Out 400 begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with radio coverage by MRN and SiriusXM.

Jimmie Johnson-owned team pays tribute to The King at the Cook Out 400

Legacy Motor Club, the NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Jimmie Johnson, fields the #43 car, currently driven by Erik Jones. For the race later today at the Martinsville Speedway, the #43 car will pay tribute to the driver who used the number for 35 years, Richard 'The King' Petty. The vehicle will make use of the iconic Petty blue in it's livery for the event, which the team showed off in an Instagram post shared yesterday.

Ad

In the caption, the LMC team also made reference to the Martinsville Speedway's famous nickname, 'The Lady in Black'.

"Taking the Petty Blue back to the Lady in Black. 😎"

Legacy Motor Club got its name in 2023, when Jimmie Johnson joined Petty GMS Motorsports as co-owner. Richard Petty then moved from his role as an owner to Ambassador, a position he holds till date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback