NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 76th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The season’s seventh race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, in a 400-lap, action-packed contest.

The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, boasts a 0.526-mile-short oval track. The track hosted the first Cook Out 400 in 1950 and features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Martinsville track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Cook Out 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 29, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Martinsville Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Team AmeriVet driver Burt Myers leading Group A, and Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

No. 50 Burt Myers No. 66 Casey Mears No. 51 Cody Ware No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 35 Riley Herbst No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 41 Cole Custer No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 8 Kyle Busch

Group B: Car No. – Driver

No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 43 Erik Jones No. 21 Josh Berry No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 38 Zane Smith No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 7 Justin Haley No. 22 Joey Logano No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 24 William Byron No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 45 Tyler Reddick No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 23 Bubba Wallace No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 5 Kyle Larson

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

