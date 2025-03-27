NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 27, 2025 14:34 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 76th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The season’s seventh race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, in a 400-lap, action-packed contest.

Ad

The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, boasts a 0.526-mile-short oval track. The track hosted the first Cook Out 400 in 1950 and features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Martinsville track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Cook Out 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 29, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Martinsville Spring main event.

Ad

Qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Team AmeriVet driver Burt Myers leading Group A, and Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 50 Burt Myers
  2. No. 66 Casey Mears
  3. No. 51 Cody Ware
  4. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  5. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  6. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  7. No. 41 Cole Custer
  8. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  9. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  10. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  11. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  12. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  13. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  14. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  16. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  17. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  18. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  19. No. 8 Kyle Busch
Ad

Group B: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  2. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  3. No. 43 Erik Jones
  4. No. 21 Josh Berry
  5. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  6. No. 38 Zane Smith
  7. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  8. No. 7 Justin Haley
  9. No. 22 Joey Logano
  10. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  11. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  12. No. 24 William Byron
  13. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  14. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  15. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  16. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  17. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  18. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  19. No. 5 Kyle Larson

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी