NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 76th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The season’s seventh race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, in a 400-lap, action-packed contest.
The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, boasts a 0.526-mile-short oval track. The track hosted the first Cook Out 400 in 1950 and features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Martinsville track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Cook Out 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 29, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Martinsville Spring main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Team AmeriVet driver Burt Myers leading Group A, and Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400:
Group A: Car No. – Driver
- No. 50 Burt Myers
- No. 66 Casey Mears
- No. 51 Cody Ware
- No. 77 Carson Hocevar
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
Group B: Car No. – Driver
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 24 William Byron
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
- No. 48 Alex Bowman
- No. 5 Kyle Larson
