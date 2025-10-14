NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace congratulates Tony Stewart and other NHRA friends after they topple NASCAR in viewership ratings

Kenny Wallace took to social media to cheer for his NHRA friends after they beat NASCAR in TV ratings. The NASCAR veteran shared a post on X where he congratulated Tony Stewart and others from the drag racing world for their big win in viewership.The tweet came soon after a major NHRA achievement. According to NHRA.com, the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, held in Indianapolis in September 2025, reached 1.036 million live viewers on FOX.It became the most-watched U.S. Nationals broadcast in NHRA history and the biggest non-NFL adjacent NHRA telecast on FOX since 2017. In his appreciation post, Kenny Wallace wrote:“I am the Theee @NASCAR Hype Man😁✋🏻. Some of my best friends are over in @NHRA ❤️They have a great show. CONGRATULATIONS to everyone at NHRA🏁.”According to the latest data on NHRA.com, the live broadcast featured intense final rounds as Justin Ashley, Austin Prock, Erica Enders, and Gaige Herrera won in their respective categories.NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting Steve Reintjes said the live three-hour show on FOX helped capture the size and excitement of the event, calling it a great celebration of performance and teamwork.The numbers went beyond TV. NHRA also saw more than 10.5 million video views and over 11 million social media impressions from the event. Attendance was full, with every camping spot, suite, and club area sold out.The weekend also brought record performances, including a new national speed record by Brittany Force at 343.51 mph. The NHRA’s record-setting weekend also indicates a shift in fan interest.According to recent data, as sourced from Yahoo.com, the 2025 Cup Series races are averaging 2.52 million viewers per race, down 13% from 2024. Playoff races have seen a 29% decline year-over-year, with some events, like the New Hampshire playoff race, dropping to 1.29 million viewers.“There’s more talk about the good old days than there are about drivers today,” says Kenny WallaceKenny Wallace has also been open about his concerns for NASCAR’s future. In another post on X, he shared a blunt opinion about the sport’s current lineup of drivers. He wrote:“Here is a REAL PROBLEM with @NASCAR. There’s more talk about the good ole days than there are about drivers today.”Kenny Wallace raced through several eras of NASCAR, competing with legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty. Though he never won in the Cup Series, he gathered nine wins in the Xfinity Series and became one of the most respected drivers in the paddock.Today, Kenny Wallace speaks his mind through his “Coffee with Kenny” videos and the “Herm &amp; Schrader” podcast with Ken Schrader.Wallace didn’t expand on his statement, but his meaning was clear. He feels NASCAR has lost some of its connection with fans because the drivers don’t have the same presence or personality as before.Still, today’s grid is full of proven talent. Chase Elliott continues to dominate fan voting, winning the Most Popular Driver award every year since 2018. Kyle Busch has over 230 victories across NASCAR’s three national series, and Joey Logano has already won three Cup Series championships.