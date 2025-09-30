NASCAR legend Mark Martin reacts to Bubba Wallace’s adorable first birthday post for son Becks

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin responded to Bubba Wallace's post on Instagram celebrating his son's first birthday.Wallace and his wife Amanda welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden Wallace on September 29, 2024. The 23XI Racing driver shared pictures of his son's first birthday, with the family celebrating with balloons, gifts and a cake.&quot;It's my dudes birthday today… can't believe he's already 1! What a ride this past year has been,&quot; Wallace captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMartin, who retired from NASCAR in the late 2010s after over three decades as a driver in the sport, reacted with a blue heart emoji:&quot;💙&quot;Bubba Wallace's post on Instagram (September 29). Source: Screenshot via Instagram @bubbawallaceWallace has opened up about becoming a dad on a number of occasions and shared how fatherhood has shifted his priorities. Becks was also present for his father's first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.During the spring race at Bristol, Wallace had a rough outing and ended up finishing 19th. After the race, he admitted to feeling frustrated, but shared how on the way back, he saw his wife Amanda make Becks laugh, which made him shift perspective and &quot;move on&quot; from the bad day.&quot;Best thing that's happened for me in my life&quot; - Bubba Wallace on son BecksBubba Wallace has said that being a father has given him a new view on life so that bad days on the track don't hit as hard. During an interview with E! News in August, the 31-year-old talked about the &quot;coolest thing&quot; in his life.&quot;It's just been a lot of fun to see him grow up and enjoy the things that we are so accustomed to. ... I'm always thinking about racing, right? Not when it comes to raising Becks. It's all about him,&quot; Bubba Wallace said to E! News.&quot;Being a dad has been the coolest thing, the best thing that's happened for me in my life. It allows the tough days not to be so tough,&quot; he added.Wallace's new perspective in racing and life is much needed right now as he sits 10th in the playoff standings, 26 points below the cutline following a fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway. The No. 23 Toyota driver was in the lead during the overtime restart last Sunday. However, a nudge from Denny Hamlin ended his chance to win the race and secure his spot in the Round of 8.Wallace has just two top-10 finishes in seven starts at the 2.31-mile road course. He is now in a must-win situation heading to the Charlotte Roval with teammate Tyler Reddick and the next race could push him out of the championship hunt.