NASCAR legend Mark Martin reacts to a fan’s find of his scrapped 1987 Busch Series Ford

Mark Martin's 1987 Busch Series Ford has resurfaced online and the Hall of Famer recently took notice of it. The NASCAR legend identified the model as 'one of only two cars' he ran during that season.In 1987, Martin drove for Bruce Lawmaster in his first full-time ride with the team. He notched up three wins, six poles and thirteen top-10s that season, but slid down to eighth in the standings due to his seven DNFs, six of which came in the last twelve races and were mostly mechanical failures and blown engines.Nonetheless, his stellar wins earned him a Cup Series ride with Roush Racing the following year. His 1987 car, however, was owned by Larry Lawmaster, Bruce's brother, and now lies dormant after the latter's passing.A NASCAR fan posted images of the car with the following caption:&quot;Some pictures of @markmartin 1986 busch car. My buddy ended up with it after Larry lawmaster passed.&quot;Mark Martin shared the post and had this to say,&quot;This is one of only two cars we had to run the full Busch schedule. This one looks like the speedway car.&quot;Mark Martin finished his career with 40 Cup Series wins and a career-best second in standings on five different occasions. He retired in 2013 after 31 years in the sport.Mark Martin lauds Dale Earnhardt Jr. for his efforts in grassroots racingMark Martin recently praised Dale Earnhardt Jr. for his impact on late model racing. Earnhardt's CARS Tour Racing Series runs a Late Model Division, and it was broadcasted on national television for the first time during the All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.During a recent CARS Tour race at Florence Motor Speedway, Earnhardt shared his thoughts on expanding the series to more venues.&quot;We're never going to leave these type of race tracks and go to bigger, better, you know, venues. We love the grassroots connection. We love the vibe and energy that you get when you're at a race track like Florence or any of the other tracks we run at,&quot; he said via X/Racing America. Mark Martin shared the interview and commended his efforts, saying,&quot;The work @DaleJr is doing is for pavement late model racing is so needed. He is the greatest asset teams and fans could ever dream of. We are lucky to have him working for the betterment of our sport.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owns the stock car racing series alongside former Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick. Notably, Ben Maier, the points leader in the Pro Late Model division, made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Lime Rock earlier this year.Noting the same, Earnhardt credited the CARS Tour for producing 'all the good talent'.