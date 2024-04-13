NASCAR legend Richard Petty reveals favorite generation of Cup car throughout his career: "It was a pleasure to drive it"

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty's exploits are known the world over. The former racer-turned-team owner recently teamed up with another seven-time champion of the sport, Jimmie Johnson, to come up with their own racing outfit, Legacy Motor Club.

Along with his ongoing exploits in the highest echelon of the sport, fielding drivers such as John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, Richard Petty also recently appeared on another former driver's podcast.

In an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dale Jr. Download podcast with his son Kyle Petty, the father-son duo shared their tales from the NASCAR world. Richard Petty also elaborated on his favorite car to drive during his storied career in stock car racing when asked by Dale Jr.

He said:

"Probably, early-mid 70s. We won a bunch of races with a (Dodge) Charger and we had a lot of experience with it. We got to run it like four or five years. Of all the racecars I've ever had, it was the most natural racecar. That was before all the wind tunnel testing and all these kind of stuff."

Petty further elaborated on how he felt about driving the early 70s Dodge Chargers in NASCAR, adding:

"That car was so sensitive, you could change the spoiler a quarter inch and go from dead pushing to dead loose. We had worked with it so much, we had learned that. It was just a pleasure to drive."

While many hardcore NASCAR fans might be disappointed to hear Richard Petty's favorite car not being the iconic Plymouth Superbird, the STP-paint-schemed Dodge Chargers of the early 70s were one of the best all-rounders of their era.

WATCH: Former F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart drives NASCAR legend Richard Petty's NASCAR car back in the day

Showcasing the generation of cars Richard Petty was most comfortable and appreciative of driving during his career, former F1 champion Jackie Stewart became one of the global racing's biggest names to have driven in The King's car on an oval.

The footage is reminiscent of a different era in racing, where crossovers like such were relatively easier for drivers to perform, along with highlighting how well safety in not only NASCAR, but motorsports, in general, has come.

Meanwhile, NASCAR fans also prepare to watch the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 which goes live from Texas Motor Speedway tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET.