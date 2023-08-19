NASCAR legend Tony Stewart mourns the loss of Ashlea Albertson who was killed in a road rage accident

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart mourned the death of Ashlea Albertson, who was killed in a road rage accident on I-65 on Friday morning (August 18).

Albertson, a Greenfield, Indiana native was a race car driver who drove the #22 in the TQ Midget series and had raced around various tracks across Central Indiana. Stewart took to social media as he mourned Albertson's death, calling her a teammate.

The note from the former NASCAR champion read:

"Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life. In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway. Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is. Please join me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers."

The crash which took Albertson's life occurred around 11:30 am in the northbound lanes of the Interstate 65 highway, to the south of Seymour. She was a passenger in a GMC Terrain, driven by a 31-year-old male Indianapolis native.

WTHR reported that a video recording showed Albertson's vehicle and a Chevy Malibu accelerating rapidly refusing to let each other pass. The Malibu driven by a 22-year-old male swerved across the lanes making the Terrain lose control and spin as the two vehicles collided.

The GMC Terrain rolled over ejecting Ashlea Albertson, who was fatally injured in the accident. The Chevy came to a stop in the fields. Albertson and the driver were flown to the University of Louisville Hospital, but the 24-year-old racer was pronounced dead upon arrival.

State Police is completing investigations to determine if any charges to are pressed against the involved parties.

Where did Tony Stewart finish in the 2023 SRX championship?

Tony Stewart entered the final week of the 2023 SRX Racing series as a title contender as he was willing to wreck Ryan Newman if needed to secure his championship.

After dominating at Eldora, Tony Stewart had a forgettable weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri. Newman won the championship after Heat 1 as Stewart spun late in the race.

He capped off his 2023 campaign with a seventh-place finish in an eventful 90-lap feature race. Stewart's lowly finish in the main race meant Brad Keselowski and Marco Andretti overtook him in the championship standings dropping him to fourth.

Stewart wraps up the 2023 SRX season by finishing fourth while Ryan Newman added another feather to his cap. Andretti and Keselowski were tied for second position.