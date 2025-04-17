NASCAR legend Tony Stewart's famed racing career flaunted by his NHRA team

Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart has arguably one of the most prestigious racing resumes in history. In a post on X, his team Tony Stewart Racing Nitro flaunted the driver's accomplishments in various series, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

Ad

Looking at the post, Stewart won championships in NASCAR and the IndyCar Series, making him the only driver to do so. He also earned championships in various series like USAC and IROC, and won races in NASCAR's three national series, NHRA, and sprint car racing.

Describing the driver as "talent", Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, the 53-year-old's race team in NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), wrote on X:

"@TonyStewart - Most Diverse Driver."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stewart won two NASCAR Cup Series championships with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2002 and 2005. He secured his third title in 2011 behind the wheel of the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet, beating Carl Edwards via a points tie-breaker.

Formula 1, the world's most famous racing series, may not be on the list, but the Indiana native had the opportunity to drive Lewis Hamilton's championship-winning McLaren from 2008. Held at Watkins Glen International in 2011, he put down laps in the F1 car before the now seven-time F1 champ drove his #14 Chevy.

Ad

Tony Stewart driving his championship-winning #14 Chevy in the 2011 season finale - Source: Imagn

Stewart retired from full-time competition in NASCAR in 2016 before closing the Stewart-Haas Racing team eight years later. He is currently running a Top Fuel dragster in the NHRA as a substitute driver for his wife, Leah Pruett, who sat out for the second consecutive year to look after their first-born son, Dominic James.

Ad

Tony Stewart rules out NASCAR return following maiden NHRA Top Fuel win

After winning his first NHRA Top Fuel race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 13), Tony Stewart touched on the possibility of returning to NASCAR. He turned down the idea, saying he would never own a team in the stock car racing league again.

The conversation with FOX Sports stemmed from Dodge reportedly rejoining the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next year. Since Dodge backs Stewart's NHRA team, the former SHR owner was asked about his involvement and plans. He would help in the process but not take part in ownership.

Ad

"I told them I’ll do anything I can to help them," Stewart said. "Obviously, right now [the plans] are just a truck program [for Dodge]. We'll do everything we can to help. But I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again."

The 49-time Cup race winner also ruled out an appearance in the IndyCar Series, saying:

Ad

"The last time I was in an INDYCAR was 2001 [...] So 20-plus years now, to go there and even think that I'm going to be competitive is, in my opinion, very unrealistic."

Tony Stewart with his wife, Leah, after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

This NHRA season marks Stewart's second year in the Top Fuel class. Driving the 11,000 horsepower Dodge dragster, the 53-year-old won the Rookie of the Year award last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More