NASCAR legends: 5 retired drivers including Jeff Gordon who still rule the Brickyard 400 record books

The Brickyard 400 returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27 for the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. A recent post by NASCAR Insights on X shared how former stars — including Jeff Gordon — continue to lead key records at the Brickyard, despite having stepped away from full-time racing years ago.According to NASCAR Insights, Jeff Gordon leads all drivers in laps led at the Brickyard 400 with 528 laps. Behind him are Kevin Harvick (389), Kyle Busch (329), Jimmie Johnson (306), Tony Stewart (227), Juan Pablo Montoya (203), and Dale Jarrett (186). Amongst them, Kyle Busch is the only one who is still racing full time.Indianapolis Motor Speedway is NASCAR’s largest venue in terms of capacity, with over 250,000 permanent seats and a total infield capacity that can reach 400,000. Originally opened in 1909, it is also one of the oldest tracks in motorsport.Let's take a look at five drivers who, despite their retirement, continue to hold records at one of NASCAR's crown jewel races.#1. Jeff GordonJeff Gordon not only tops the list in laps led, but he also holds the record for most wins in the Brickyard 400 — five in total (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, and 2014). His Brickyard debut win in 1994 remains a milestone, as it was also NASCAR’s first-ever race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.#2. Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick is second on the list for most laps led at the Brickyard. He won pole position three times at this venue and has competed in 20 races here — tied for second-most of all-time. Harvick also scored three poles at the venue and holds the all-time qualifying speed record of 188.889 mph set in 2014#3. Jimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson, with 306 laps led, took three wins at Indianapolis — 2006, 2008, and 2009 — and started from the pole in 2008. He is one of only two drivers to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s. He competed here 20 times and rarely finished far from the front.#4. Tony StewartTony Stewart, an Indiana native, brought local pride to the venue with two Brickyard wins (2005, 2007) and 227 laps led in his career at the track. His familiarity with the oval was apparent, and even years after retirement, no one has matched his precision here.#5. Dale JarrettDale Jarrett is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner (1996 and 1999). In 1996, he and his team started the now-famous “kissing the bricks” tradition after victory lane. In 1999, Jarrett led 117 laps en route to the win. He has made 13 career starts at Indianapolis, led 186 total laps, and had six top-10 finishes, including runner-up in 1997 and 2004.This year’s Brickyard 400 will feature 160 laps split into three stages — 50 laps each for Stages 1 and 2, and 60 laps in the final stage. The oval, which features 9-degree banking in all four turns and zero banking on the straights, has long been considered a true test of both car and driver.What to expect at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400After the 2025 Dover race, NASCAR now shifts its focus to Indianapolis. All 39 drivers in the field will be eyeing not just a win, but a share of the largest purse in recent memory for a NASCAR oval race. The winner’s payout alone will exceed $884,000, but charter teams will also compete for significant incentives based on finishing position and charter status. Bob Pockrass posted on X:“Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup.Cup: $11,055,250Xfinity: $1,651,939Truck: $782,900”Bob Pockrass' tweet on X, revealing the price pool for Brickyard 400. Source: via X, @bobpockrassThe Brickyard 400 kicks off Sunday, July 27, at 2 p.m. ET, broadcast on TNT and IMS Radio. Practice begins Friday at 12:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. ET.