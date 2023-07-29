NASCAR makes $130,000 worth exception on its political sponsorships rule

NASCAR has made a rare exception in its expansive rulebook ahead of the Cup Series' visit to Richmond Raceway this Sunday. The otherwise under-the-radar #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by BJ McLeod will be seeing a political sponsor in the sport. This is despite the governing body having a ban in place for such sponsorship deals in the sport.

The ban in question is a way to avoid any political influence or campaign taking the main stage and influencing fans of the sport, taking away from the actual spectacle of racing. However, this Sunday's upcoming Cook Out 400 will see the McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports do just that.

It's one piece of a $5 mil marketing campaign meant to draw out-of-staters here to fill jobs.

Note: her face and our area code won't be on the actual racecar.

As a part of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's campaign 'Freedom Works Here', the livery aims to attract people to the campaign. This campaign promotes working-class professionals to move to the state for work.

As an encouragement to bring people to the state of South Dakota and fill job vacancies, NASCAR made a $130,000 exception for the campaign.

Governor Noem labels the marketing campaign as one of the most successful in the state, with the advertisement being viewed by over 300 million times. As a result, 675 people have been seen moving to South Dakota to pursue their careers.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass also confirmed the news on Twitter and posted pictures of the livery that will be seen racing around Richmond Raceway this weekend. He wrote:

"NASCAR has a ban on political sponsorships but this South Dakota sponsorship is allowed because it is promoting a state program."

NASCAR has a ban on political sponsorships but this South Dakota sponsorship is allowed because it is promoting a state program.

It has also been reported by the campaign that more than 3,500 people are in the process of moving to 'The Mount Rushmore State', as a result of the marketing campaign. The said livery will also be seen appearing later this season at Bristol Motor Speedway during the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

BJ McLeod reacts to South Dakota Governor sponsoring his NASCAR Cup Series car

In reaction to Governor Kristi Noem sponsoring the Live Fast Motorsports #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in two upcoming events, Cup Series driver BJ McLeod was all for the initiative.

The partnership comes as a joint effort between the Governor's office, the team, as well as the governing body making an exception for the same.

The 39-year-old elaborated on the program's importance to Jacob Newton from Keyloland.com and said:

“We appreciate what South Dakota is doing for their people through workforce initiatives while providing a beautiful state to build the American Dream. I look forward to partnering with them and spreading the message of 'Freedom Works Here.'"

Watch the livery in action this weekend as NASCAR goes live from Richmond Raceway on Sunday.