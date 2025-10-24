NASCAR makes a major decision for Martinsville and Phoenix after successfully exposing race-manipulating teams and drivers in 2024

Ahead of the 2025 Martinsville Speedway race, scheduled for October 26, NASCAR has taken major steps to ensure the battle reaches the championship race without any race manipulation. Following last year's incident at the half-mile short track, the governing body has bulked up staff at its remote race control.

Ad

Last year, ahead of the Championship Four race, the sanctioning body issued multiple penalties and fined $600,000. The stock car association suspended nine members of three Cup Series teams for allegedly manipulating the last playoff elimination race to help their manufacturers advance their drivers in the finale. During the Martinsville race, Chevy ordered a blockade to help William Byron advance to the Phoenix race.

NASCAR penalized Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon, and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace. The governing body deducted 50 points from each driver, along with a $100,000 fine. Additionally, the stock car racing association also penalized the team owners with a 50-point owner deduction and a $100,000 fine.

Ad

Trending

However, since then, the governing body has been mindful of potential race manipulation. Following that, former Cup Series director Scott Miller will oversee the remote race control division and provide support to the on-track officials. The remote race control helped the sanctioning body hand out penalties last year.

Reflecting on the same, the NASCAR managing director of communications, Mike Forde, issued an official statement and stated (via Jayski):

“It’ll be more built out than it has been at any point. We’re going to have more officials helping Scott. Typically, we have three or four. This weekend, we’ll have several more. We’re not going to have 40 officials in there, but we are going to have a lot more and with the ability to scan (team radio channels).”

Ad

The NASCAR remote race control center was completed last year. It is equipped with state-of-the-art monitors, real-time audio, data, and video devices. The 0.526-mile short track will host the final playoff elimination race for each division this weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series full-entry list for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the full entry list for the last race of the Round of Eight elimination race, the Xfinity 500. 37 drivers will compete in the 500-lap race on the 0.526-mile short track on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Ad

Here's the list of the Cup Series drivers:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson (P) #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott (P) #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin (P) #12 - Ryan Blaney (P) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe (P) #20 - Christopher Bell (P) #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano (P) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron (P) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Casey Mears (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the 263-mile race last year. The race lasted for three hours, 28 minutes, and 31 seconds before Blaney crossed the finish line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.