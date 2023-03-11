NASCAR might have to tweak the rules 'every year' according to Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing driver and NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick's opinions on the world of stock car racing are still highly regarded despite the #4 Ford Mustang driver retiring from the sport at the end of this season.

The Bakerfield, California native became one of the first drivers from the Cup Series to share their views on NASCAR's new aerodymanic package for the Next Gen car debuting this weekend.

The modifications to the seventh generation of Cup Series cars will be seen in action this Sunday at Phoenix Raceay, with a focus on improving the racing on the track. With shortened spoilers and a decrease in the number of aero devices under the cars, the new package will be seen in action on short tracks and road courses.

Bozi Tatarevic @BoziTatarevic NASCAR released a new aero package for short tracks and road courses. Let's do a thread on what that looks like and what it means.



This new package will see changes to:



-spoiler

-diffuser strakes

-diffuser skirts

-engine panel strakes



NASCAR released a new aero package for short tracks and road courses. Let's do a thread on what that looks like and what it means.This new package will see changes to: -spoiler-diffuser strakes-diffuser skirts-engine panel strakes This is where those pieces are located:

With an overall reduction in downforce by 30%, cars will be harder to control for the drivers in the corners, with the driver's ability to manage a loose car coming into play. Kevin Harvick elaborated on how developments like these are necessary for the Next Gen car on a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"The package, in general, is intended to help the cars in traffic. I still think you're going to have issues in traffic. The door is open to be able to hit the setup right and be able to pass better than what we've had in the past."

He added:

"Honestly, with this particular car, you might need to change the rules every year just to keep everybody on their toes so they dont hone in on making that box (car's working window) so small as everybody knows what to do to the car."

Watch the new aero package in action at this weekend's United Rentals Work United 500.

Denny Hamlin is looking forward to this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race with the new aero package

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, also elaborated on his thoughts on the Next Gen car's new aero package due to make its debut this weekend.

Speaking on how he looks forward to Sunday's race, Hamlin said:

"This is a change, this is a real, big change, and I'm looking forward to it. I think certainly the racing will be better in the sense of being able to pass than what we had last year for sure, there's no doubt about that. It's definitely a step in the right direction."

Watch the new NASCAR Cup Series aero package in action this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway live on FOX Sports at 3:30 pm ET.

