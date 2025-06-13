  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR modifies the Mexico City race plan due to ongoing issues

NASCAR modifies the Mexico City race plan due to ongoing issues

By Karan Yadav
Modified Jun 13, 2025 03:09 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NASCAR changed the schedule for the Mexico City race - Source: Imagn

NASCAR has modified the schedule for the Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend following the travel issues. The Stock Car Racing Association analyst Matt Weaver shared the news and new schedule with the fans via an X post.

Ad

The 16th race of the season marks the governing body's international expansion. For the first time in over two decades, the sanctioning body has announced holding a race outside of the United States of America. Also, this will mark the first international points-paying race since 1958.

However, NASCAR had to change the schedule for the much-anticipated event due to teams' travel issues. The two planes carrying the Cup and Xfinity Series members were grounded in Charlotte on Thursday, delaying the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hearing NASCAR may be moving both practices to Saturday due to the logistical hurdles," wrote Matt Weaver
Ad

The practice session for the Xfinity Series was initially scheduled for Friday, but following the delay, the governing body moved it to Saturday at 11:05 am. The new session has been replaced with a single 50-minute drive. The qualifying session will be held at 12:10 pm ET. The analyst also revealed that the first Mexico Series race #1 on Friday will move to 01:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series practice sessions have been moved up to 4:05 pm ET and 5:30 pm ET. The first session will last 50 minutes, while the second session will be going for 25 minutes. Despite the delay, the schedule for Sunday's race remains unchanged. Also, the Mexico Series race #2 will shift to 7 pm ET.

Ad
Ad

The Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be aired live by Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

NASCAR Viva México 250 Prize Money and the entry list of the Cup Series drivers

After the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Speedway last Sunday, the NASCAR teams and drivers are headed to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the hefty prize pool. Stock Car Racing analyst Bob Pockrass recently revealed the rewards for the Xfinity and Cup Series drivers to win at the Mexico City-based track.

Ad

Pockrass highlighted that the Cup Series winner will take home a grand prize of $12,561,250, and on the other hand, the Xfinity Series champion will receive a $2,151,939 reward. The main event will cover a 241.7-mile intense battle at the 2.429-mile track.

Here's the list of the Cup Series drivers to compete at the 100-lap event:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Ryan Truex
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17- Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #78 - Katherine Legge
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Following the birth of his third child, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has chosen to opt out from the race.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications