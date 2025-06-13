NASCAR modifies the Mexico City race plan due to ongoing issues

NASCAR has modified the schedule for the Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend following the travel issues. The Stock Car Racing Association analyst Matt Weaver shared the news and new schedule with the fans via an X post.

The 16th race of the season marks the governing body's international expansion. For the first time in over two decades, the sanctioning body has announced holding a race outside of the United States of America. Also, this will mark the first international points-paying race since 1958.

However, NASCAR had to change the schedule for the much-anticipated event due to teams' travel issues. The two planes carrying the Cup and Xfinity Series members were grounded in Charlotte on Thursday, delaying the event.

"Hearing NASCAR may be moving both practices to Saturday due to the logistical hurdles," wrote Matt Weaver

The practice session for the Xfinity Series was initially scheduled for Friday, but following the delay, the governing body moved it to Saturday at 11:05 am. The new session has been replaced with a single 50-minute drive. The qualifying session will be held at 12:10 pm ET. The analyst also revealed that the first Mexico Series race #1 on Friday will move to 01:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series practice sessions have been moved up to 4:05 pm ET and 5:30 pm ET. The first session will last 50 minutes, while the second session will be going for 25 minutes. Despite the delay, the schedule for Sunday's race remains unchanged. Also, the Mexico Series race #2 will shift to 7 pm ET.

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA LINK "New NASCAR Mexico schedule. Friday: NASCAR Mexico Series race #1 will shift to 11:30 a.m. (1:30 ET) Two NASCAR Cup Series practices will shift to 2:05 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., (4:05 and 5:30 ET) respectively and NASCAR Xfinity practice will move to Saturday. Saturday: NASCAR Xfinity Series will hold a 50 minute practice at 9:05 a.m. (11:05 ET). NASCAR Xfinity qualifying will be held at 10:10 a.m. (12:10 ET). NASCAR Cup Qualifying will shift to 12:05 p.m. (2:05 ET) NASCAR Mexico Series race #2 will shift to 5 p.m. (7p.m. ET)," the NASCAR analyst added.

The Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be aired live by Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

NASCAR Viva México 250 Prize Money and the entry list of the Cup Series drivers

After the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Speedway last Sunday, the NASCAR teams and drivers are headed to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the hefty prize pool. Stock Car Racing analyst Bob Pockrass recently revealed the rewards for the Xfinity and Cup Series drivers to win at the Mexico City-based track.

Pockrass highlighted that the Cup Series winner will take home a grand prize of $12,561,250, and on the other hand, the Xfinity Series champion will receive a $2,151,939 reward. The main event will cover a 241.7-mile intense battle at the 2.429-mile track.

Here's the list of the Cup Series drivers to compete at the 100-lap event:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Following the birth of his third child, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has chosen to opt out from the race.

