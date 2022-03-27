NASCAR now on TikTok; association upgrades its social footprint

With a new generation of cars and regulations for 2022 and a line-up of drivers that consists of more 20-something year-olds than ever before, NASCAR is evolving.

One could argue that the influx of social media has changed our lives for better or for worse. But its impact is undeniable. Team Hendrick Motorsports has embraced this change with the introduction of its official TikTok channel.

The team made its debut on the popular video-based social media platform at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta. The debut coincided with Chase Elliott finishing in sixth place on his home track.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Vice President of Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Gordon seems to be the driving force behind this new development.

The former driver believes platforms like these are key to remaining at an 'elite' level by engaging with fans. Such a move is a smart way to enhance the organization's marketability.

Zane Smith wins NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA

22-year-old Zane M. Smith drove his No. 38 Ford F-150 to Victory Lane for Front Row Motorsports today at the Circuit of the Americas in the Xpel 225.

The Austin, Texas track hosted this season's first road course race today and is set to host the Cup Series race tomorrow.

@zanesmith77 | @Team_FRM RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE ZANE SMITH ON HIS NASCAR TRUCK SERIES WIN AT COTA. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE ZANE SMITH ON HIS NASCAR TRUCK SERIES WIN AT COTA.@zanesmith77 | @Team_FRM https://t.co/eyJVrN9khh

The Huntington Beach, California native debuted in the Camping World Truck Series in 2018 with DGR-Crosley at Gateway Motorsports Park.

The five-time Truck Series winner has already won at Daytona International Speedway this season. Smith also has part-time Xfinity Series experience with Kaulig Racing. He could be one of the upcoming young guns to look out for in the seasons to come.

With Saturday's event complete, all eyes will be on the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST. Fans can expect another exciting NASCAR event to take place.

Edited by Adam Dickson