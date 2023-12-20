NASCAR Opinion: The key to Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR Xfinity series success in 2024

Former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series favorite Hailie Deegan is set to take the next jump in her stock car racing career as the 2024 season dawns upon us.

Going from the bottom of the ladder in terms of the nationwide series, the Temecula, California native will be seen making her full-time Xfinity Series debut next year.

While her personality has drawn fans of all ages and genders to NASCAR, Deegan's results in the Truck Series have left a lot to be desired. During three full seasons in the Truck Series, Deegan failed to qualify for the playoffs, despite her teammates proving her machinery's capability.

Despite her results as a driver on track, Deegan brings a lot of eyeballs to NASCAR like no other driver. This has often been presented as the reason for her promotion amongst fans. So far, the 22-year-old driver has managed to log only 5 top-10 finishes from 69 total starts, which does put things into perspective.

The silver lining for Hailie Deegan going into the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year comes in the form of extracting everything her machinery offers. Going from a team capable of regularly qualifying for the playoffs in Trucks (ThorSport Racing) to an Xfinity team unable to win, Deegan will need to perform on the same level as her teammates.

Consistency is another aspect that the former Truck Series driver has lacked. With AM Racing, Deegan's new team in Xfinity, aiming for top-15s, it might help the young driver gradually progress in her performance.

How Hailie Deegan adapts to Xfinity Series cars and if she can take the next step in her NASCAR career remains to be seen next year.

Brett Moffit's crew chief to lead Hailie Deegan in her first NASCAR Xfinity Series season

In a recent announcement by AM Racing, Hailie Deegan's future crew chief for the 2024 Xfinity Series season has been revealed.

Veteran crew chief Joe Williams will be seen on top of Deegan's pit box next year, calling the #15 Ford Mustang driver's strategies. Williams was optimistic heading into 2024 with Deegan, as evident by his comments in a team release.

“I am excited about the chance to continue to lead AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, but there is a lot more to be desired." -via Jayski.com

Watch the ARCA Menards Series winner take on the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2024.