NASCAR Orange Box Rule: What is it and how does it work?

With several tweaks to the rulebook for the 2023 Cup Series season, NASCAR has decided to look into another point of concern in the highest echelon of the sport last year.

The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 saw an incident between Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and Team Penske's Joey Logano. While both drivers pitted, Hamlin was seen cutting across Logano's pit box, which was just behind his own. In the process of doing so and trying to either gain extra tenths on pit road or in an attempt to block Logano's pit crew, the #11 FedEx Toyota Camry TRD driver ran over the foot of one of the Penske tire changers. While Hamlin assured he was unaware of the incident, NASCAR has just the rules to cover off any such intentional or unintentional mistakes.

The Orange Box rule paints an orange line in the top right corner of every pit box. Each driver is expected to stay to the right of this line, which dictates the safe threshold for a car crossing over into another team's pit box. If drivers fail to do so, potential penalties can be levied for interference with another team's pit stop and endangering the lives of pit crews on pit road.

A final judgment will be made by NASCAR Race Control in case a driver is seen crossing the orange line.

Joey Logano's reaction to Denny Hamlin clipping one of his tire changers during 2022 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Team Penske's Joey Logano was not the most impressed when Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin clipped one of his tire changers during a round of pit stops in last season's Coca-Cola 600.

The #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver elaborated on what he thought of the incident last year and said:

"We changed the way we did our pit stop to try to allow (Hamlin) to not clip our guys. The changer is down on the ground with his back to a car and gets his heels run over. For one, I don’t think there was any reason for it because (Hamlin) had an opening out, so I think that’s just a dirty move."

Several other tweaks have been made to the rulebook ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The LA Memorial Coliseum will see the year kick off with the Busch Light Clash on February 5th, 2023.

