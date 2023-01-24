NASCAR outfit RFK Racing extends its partnership with Castrol in a new multi-year deal

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and its owner/driver Brad Keselowski are all set to kick-off their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign on a high note. The organization announced that Castrol, their sponsor since 2019, has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team as part of a multi-year deal.

Castrol, the oil industry company, will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford. Both RFK Racing car’s #6 and #17 will highlight the Castrol Edge brand during the 2023 NASCAR season.

In a statement, the president of RFK Racing, Steve Newmark, spoke about its partnership with Castrol and said:

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business. Their leading, best-in-class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to victory lane this season, along with many other strong runs.”

He continued:

“Off the track, our collaboration around sustainability continues to generate feedback across our sport and beyond. As a team we are dedicated to maintaining our carbon-neutral efforts, and take pride in being the first team in our discipline to do so. Castrol has been the driving force behind that program and we’re looking forward to benefiting from their guidance and expertise in 2023 and beyond.”

Castrol’s 2023 debut will take place at Auto Club Speedway next month, where the series will race on the current two-mile layout for the final time. The D-shaped oval speedway will see a complete renovation after the race and will feature a short track race depending on its return in future seasons.

RFK Racing will feature Castrol Livery in at least eight races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

RFK Racing’s owner/driver Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford will adorn the Castrol logo in eight races, starting with the first at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023 and will close the year with the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, 2023.

In addition, his teammate Chris Buescher’s #17 Ford will feature the Castrol colors in only three races, first at Richmond Raceway in April, where he finished third in the 2022 season, followed by Michigan Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August.

Watch Keselowski and Buescher in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes