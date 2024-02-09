NASCAR owner-operator Joey Gase to compete in Xfinity season-opener at Daytona

31-year-old Joey Gase will compete in the opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for his own team Joey Gase Racing (formerly known as Emerling-Gase Motorsports).

Joseph Srigley, the managing editor of Nascar news site tobychristie.com, made the announcement in a post on X that Gase will take on the #53 Chevrolet for his own team. He wrote:

“@JoeyGaseRacing will drive the No. 53 @McGruffatNCPC Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at @DAYTONA.”

The season opening United Rentals 300 will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 5 pm ET. His ride will be backed by McGruff the Crime Dog as a primary sponsor.

Last year, Joey Gase made a total of 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, making the majority of the starts with his own team. His best finish of the season, ninth place came at Talladega Superspeedway.

In nine Daytona 500 appearances, Gase recorded his best finish of P7 in the event in 2017, driving the #52 Chevrolet for Jimmy Means Racing.

Joey Gase’s racing journey to the NASCAR national series

Gase was born on February 8, 1993, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He began his racing career at a young age, eventually making his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014.

Joey Gase has competed in NASCAR’s all three series - the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series. Throughout his career, he has driven for various teams and has garnered attention for his performances on the track.

Gase made his Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway with Go Green Racing in 2011, where he finished 20th. He has raced in 274 races in the series and recorded four top-10 finishes. In addition, the Lowa native has made 90 starts in the Cup Series, with a best finish of 17th at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020. He also competed in six Truck Series races.

Aside from his racing career, Gase is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been an advocate for organ donation awareness, often promoting the cause through his racing endeavors.

Overall, the 31-year-old driver is recognized not only for his skills behind the wheel but also for his dedication to charitable causes, particularly in the realm of organ donation awareness.