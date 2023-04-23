Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: EG Motorsports driver Joey Gase earns historic result for the team at Talladega

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 23, 2023 20:09 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase had a memorable day on Saturday (April 22)’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Despite starting from the rear of the field, Gase, the co-owner and driver of Emerling-Gase Motorsports, put in an impressive performance and secured a ninth-place finish at the longest oval track on the schedule.

With P9 finish, Joey Gase earned his first top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series dating back to Daytona International Speedway in 2017. This finish also marked his fourth career top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the first ever top-10 finish for the Emerling-Gase Motorsports, which was founded in November 2021 by owner-driver Joey Gase.

In the closing lap of the Talladega race, it looked like Joey Gase’s race would be over soon because the left rear wheel of his #35 Toyota Supra caught fire. However, his crew team managed to get the fire under control and Gase managed to recover the effects of inhaling the fire-suppressant chemicals to return to the race.

Joey Gase expressed his feelings on social media about how he recovered from left rear wheel, catching fire to finish ninth. He wrote:

“From to P9. Inhaled a bunch of smoke, tried to stay in as long as I could but could not take the smoke any longer. Big thanks to #NASCAR for letting me get back in and bring her home . We could not have done this with out our partners!”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: Final result

Here’s how the Xfinity Series drivers finished at Talladega Superspeedway:

  • #27 - Jeb Burton
  • #2 - Sheldon Creed
  • #48 - Parker Kligerman
  • #00 - Cole Custer
  • #6 - Brennan Poole
  • #43 - Caesar Bacarella
  • #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  • #08 - Gray Gaulding
  • #35 - Joey Gase
  • #92 - Josh Williams
  • #45 - Ryan Ellis
  • #25 - Brett Moffitt
  • #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  • #9 - Brandon Jones
  • #28 - Kyle Sieg
  • #4 - Garrett Smithley
  • #19 - Ryan Truex
  • #21 - Austin Hill
  • #51 - Jeremy Clements
  • #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  • #11 - Daniel Hemric
  • #39 - Ryan Sieg
  • #98 - Riley Herbst
  • #26 - Kaz Grala
  • #16 - Chandler Smith
  • #91 - Josh Bilicki
  • #10 - Derek Kraus
  • #7 - Justin Allgaier
  • #1 - Sam Mayer
  • #8 - Josh Berry
  • #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  • #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  • #18 - Sammy Smith
  • #02 - Blaine Perkins
  • #66 - Dexter Stacey
  • #5 - Jade Buford
  • #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  • #24 - Parker Chase

