NASCAR Xfinity Series: EG Motorsports driver Joey Gase earns historic result for the team at Talladega

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase had a memorable day on Saturday (April 22)’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Despite starting from the rear of the field, Gase, the co-owner and driver of Emerling-Gase Motorsports, put in an impressive performance and secured a ninth-place finish at the longest oval track on the schedule.
With P9 finish, Joey Gase earned his first top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series dating back to Daytona International Speedway in 2017. This finish also marked his fourth career top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the first ever top-10 finish for the Emerling-Gase Motorsports, which was founded in November 2021 by owner-driver Joey Gase.
In the closing lap of the Talladega race, it looked like Joey Gase’s race would be over soon because the left rear wheel of his #35 Toyota Supra caught fire. However, his crew team managed to get the fire under control and Gase managed to recover the effects of inhaling the fire-suppressant chemicals to return to the race.
Joey Gase expressed his feelings on social media about how he recovered from left rear wheel, catching fire to finish ninth. He wrote:
“From to P9. Inhaled a bunch of smoke, tried to stay in as long as I could but could not take the smoke any longer. Big thanks to #NASCAR for letting me get back in and bring her home . We could not have done this with out our partners!”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: Final result
Here’s how the Xfinity Series drivers finished at Talladega Superspeedway:
- #27 - Jeb Burton
- #2 - Sheldon Creed
- #48 - Parker Kligerman
- #00 - Cole Custer
- #6 - Brennan Poole
- #43 - Caesar Bacarella
- #31 - Parker Retzlaff
- #08 - Gray Gaulding
- #35 - Joey Gase
- #92 - Josh Williams
- #45 - Ryan Ellis
- #25 - Brett Moffitt
- #53 - CJ McLaughlin
- #9 - Brandon Jones
- #28 - Kyle Sieg
- #4 - Garrett Smithley
- #19 - Ryan Truex
- #21 - Austin Hill
- #51 - Jeremy Clements
- #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
- #11 - Daniel Hemric
- #39 - Ryan Sieg
- #98 - Riley Herbst
- #26 - Kaz Grala
- #16 - Chandler Smith
- #91 - Josh Bilicki
- #10 - Derek Kraus
- #7 - Justin Allgaier
- #1 - Sam Mayer
- #8 - Josh Berry
- #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
- #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #18 - Sammy Smith
- #02 - Blaine Perkins
- #66 - Dexter Stacey
- #5 - Jade Buford
- #78 - Anthony Alfredo
- #24 - Parker Chase