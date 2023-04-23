NASCAR Xfinity Series: EG Motorsports driver Joey Gase earns historic result for the team at Talladega

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase had a memorable day on Saturday (April 22)’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Despite starting from the rear of the field, Gase, the co-owner and driver of Emerling-Gase Motorsports, put in an impressive performance and secured a ninth-place finish at the longest oval track on the schedule.

With P9 finish, Joey Gase earned his first top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series dating back to Daytona International Speedway in 2017. This finish also marked his fourth career top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the first ever top-10 finish for the Emerling-Gase Motorsports, which was founded in November 2021 by owner-driver Joey Gase.

In the closing lap of the Talladega race, it looked like Joey Gase’s race would be over soon because the left rear wheel of his #35 Toyota Supra caught fire. However, his crew team managed to get the fire under control and Gase managed to recover the effects of inhaling the fire-suppressant chemicals to return to the race.

Joey Gase expressed his feelings on social media about how he recovered from left rear wheel, catching fire to finish ninth. He wrote:

“From to P9. Inhaled a bunch of smoke, tried to stay in as long as I could but could not take the smoke any longer. Big thanks to #NASCAR for letting me get back in and bring her home . We could not have done this with out our partners!”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: Final result

Here’s how the Xfinity Series drivers finished at Talladega Superspeedway:

#27 - Jeb Burton

#2 - Sheldon Creed

#48 - Parker Kligerman

#00 - Cole Custer

#6 - Brennan Poole

#43 - Caesar Bacarella

#31 - Parker Retzlaff

#08 - Gray Gaulding

#35 - Joey Gase

#92 - Josh Williams

#45 - Ryan Ellis

#25 - Brett Moffitt

#53 - CJ McLaughlin

#9 - Brandon Jones

#28 - Kyle Sieg

#4 - Garrett Smithley

#19 - Ryan Truex

#21 - Austin Hill

#51 - Jeremy Clements

#38 - Joe Graf, Jr.

#11 - Daniel Hemric

#39 - Ryan Sieg

#98 - Riley Herbst

#26 - Kaz Grala

#16 - Chandler Smith

#91 - Josh Bilicki

#10 - Derek Kraus

#7 - Justin Allgaier

#1 - Sam Mayer

#8 - Josh Berry

#44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek

#18 - Sammy Smith

#02 - Blaine Perkins

#66 - Dexter Stacey

#5 - Jade Buford

#78 - Anthony Alfredo

#24 - Parker Chase

