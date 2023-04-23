Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 23, 2023 13:19 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series AG-Pro 300 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 4:20 pm ET on Saturday, April 22. The race took place at Talladega Superspeedway and lasted for three hours, 0 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Driving the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro for Jordan Anderson Racing, Jeb Burton claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2023 season after surviving the double overtime restart in the end.

JEB BURTON AND JORDAN ANDERSON RACING WIN AT TALLADEGA! https://t.co/z3hEYuSwog

Burton first grabbed the lead on Lap 44 and then regained it with six laps remaining after winning the second stage of the race. He secured a thrilling victory, leading 20 of the race’s 121 laps and beating Sheldon Creed by 0.113 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his second career Xfinity win and first series victory for Anderson Racing, which began competing in the series in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed finished runner-up, followed by Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer, and Brennan Poole in the top five. Caesar Bacarella, Parker Retzlaff, Gray Gaulding, Joey Gase, and Josh Williams completed the top 10.

Xfinity race results from Talladega: https://t.co/gWhY2ncfpZ

With a P4 finish, Custer was the top-finishing Dash 4 Cash driver to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after Sammy Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Josh Berry were eliminated in incidents.

The Ag-Pro 300 saw 28 lead changes among 12 drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #27 - Jeb Burton
  2. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #6 - Brennan Poole
  6. #43 - Caesar Bacarella
  7. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  8. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  9. #35 - Joey Gase
  10. #92 - Josh Williams
  11. #45 - Ryan Ellis
  12. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  13. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  14. #9 - Brandon Jones
  15. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  16. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  17. #19 - Ryan Truex
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  21. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #98 - Riley Herbst
  24. #26 - Kaz Grala
  25. #16 - Chandler Smith
  26. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  27. #10 - Derek Kraus
  28. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  29. #1 - Sam Mayer
  30. #8 - Josh Berry
  31. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #18 - Sammy Smith
  34. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  36. #5 - Jade Buford
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #24 - Parker Chase

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Dover International Speedway for the 10th race of the season, on Saturday, April 29.

