NASCAR penalties: Chris Buescher’s crew members suspended for 2 races after mishap in Las Vegas

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher's Las Vegas Motor Speedway mishap has resulted in the suspension of two of his crew members for the upcoming Cup Series races.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3. After starting at P2, dominating 181 laps, and producing a clean sweep through all stages of the 267-lap race, Kyle Larson grabbed his maiden Cup Series win of the season.

Chris Buescher locked the P9 spot for the race after clocking his best speed at 182.927 mph. Nevertheless, the RFK Racing driver's run ended on lap 27, even before Stage 2 commenced. While taming his Fastenal-sponsored #17 Ford Mustang, the lug nut of the right front wheel fell on the asphalt, followed by the half-cut wheel.

The imbalanced car rammed into the Turn 1 wall and Chris Buescher's Las Vegas run ended with a DNF. According to the NASCAR rulebook, a wheel coming off on track is a serious safety violation and thus, it attracted grave penalties (via motorsport).

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the names of the RFK crew members who have faced suspension for the upcoming races. The front tire changer, Jakob Prall, and the jack handler, Nicholas Patterson, have been barred from participating in the Shriner's Children 500 at the Phoenix Raceway and the Food City 500 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Pockrass shared the imposition of penalties on X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"As expected penalty: Chris Buescher crew members Jakob Prall (front changer) and Nicholas Patterson (jack) suspended for two races for the wheel coming off on the track at Vegas."

Chris Buescher reflects upon his "very disappointing" Las Vegas outing

After securing P7 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, the 31-year-old forayed into the current season with a P18 finish at the season-opener Daytona 500 and a P9 spot at the Atlanta Motor Speedway run.

However, despite taking off from the ninth spot on the grid at the LVMS race, the lost wheel on lap 27 destroyed Chris Buescher's hopes of a promising outcome. Following his dismal Sunday outing, the Texas native reflected upon his day as he vented his frustration.

Bob Pockrass posted Buescher's post-race interview on X (formerly Twitter):

“No nothing, nothing that says that was coming. Kind of been the case with this car. Probably had three of these now through the last couple years and um, haven’t had a warning on any of them. So nothing like the old five lug stuff where you get a vibration or shimmy or have some kind of clue. It just happens all of a sudden, so very very unfortunate, they’re very tough.”

He added:

“That just hurts, just so early we were able to move forward. Out of their two tires and it’s doing okay, you know holding our own against four tires around us and just ended up way earlier than we wanted to, needed to. Bad day today, very disappointing, that sucked."

