NASCAR penalties: Cup Series driver Josh Bilicki penalized along with Xfinity star

Josh Bilicki has been penalized by NASCAR after a safety infraction during the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The penalty was handed down due to a wheel detachment incident involving his No. 66 car, and it has led to suspensions for two members of his pit crew.

The same issue also occurred in the Xfinity Series, involving Daniel Dye’s Kaulig Racing team, leading to similar consequences. Jayski posted the update on X with the caption:

"Penalties announced after Charlotte races. The #66 in the Cup Series and #10 in the Xfinity Series were penalized for the loss of a wheel."

In the post, it was confirmed that Josh Bilicki’s No. 66 Ford, run by Garage 66, had its right-rear wheel detach under caution during Lap 49 of the Coca-Cola 600. The incident occurred in Turn 4 and was classified as a safety violation under Section 10.5.2.6.D of the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, Garage 66's rear-tire changer Brehanna Daniels and jackman Ethan Hindman have been suspended for the next two Cup Series races, through the event at Michigan International Speedway. The Xfinity Series race on Saturday saw a nearly identical incident.

Daniel Dye, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, lost a wheel on the backstretch under caution on Lap 200. The wheel detached and caused his car to spin into the inside SAFER barrier.

Dye’s pit crew members, rear-tire changer Jerick Newsome and jackman Richie Williams, have also been suspended for two races under Section 10.5.2.5.E of the rulebook. These races include the upcoming events at Nashville Superspeedway and Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Josh Bilicki, who has made 8 Cup Series starts this season, currently ranks 31st with 110 points. He has no top-10s or wins so far in 2025. His average starting position is 28th, and he finishes in 23rd place on average.

Looking back at when Josh Bilicki honored a NASCAR legend

Josh Bilicki once shared an emotional tribute to NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick following Harvick’s final Cup Series race. The post was uploaded on X after the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, 2023. It marked Harvick’s last start as a full-time driver in the Cup Series after a long and successful career.

Kevin Harvick, driving the No. 4 for Stewart Haas Racing, had announced his retirement ahead of the 2023 season. Josh Bilicki, competing part-time in the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports at the time, had the chance to share the track with Harvick on ten occasions that year.

Bilicki used the moment to reflect on racing with someone he looked up to growing up. In his tribute post, Bilicki shared:

“Yesterday was the end of an era with @KevinHarvick’s final Cup Series race. Kevin was the last driver still competing full-time from the era of NASCAR that I grew up watching as a young child,” he wrote. “Over the last few years, it felt like KH and I always found each other on the road courses. Been a pleasure sharing the track with you! Enjoy the next chapter of your life...”

Bilicki has since switched teams and now races for DGM Racing. Crew chief Mario Gosselin assists him in his racing efforts.

