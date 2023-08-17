NASCAR Pinty’s Series: Full results of the Ohsweken Speedway race (16th August), Treyton Lapcevich secures 6th victory of the season

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s 100 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season started at 9:42 pm ET on Wednesday (August 16) and lasted for one hour, 30 minutes, and eight seconds. The race took place at the 0.375-mile dirt oval track of Ohsweken Speedway, with a total of 23 drivers.

Treyten Lapcevich, driving the #20 Chevrolet Camaro, clinched his sixth win of the 2023 Pinty’s Series season in dominant fashion, leading nearly every lap at the 3/8-mile dirt track in the village of Ohsweken, Canada.

The 19-year-old Grimsby, Ontario native, who lost Monday’s Freshstone Dirt Classic to Ken Schrader due to interference from lapped traffic, showcased one of the dominating performances of the season in Wednesday’s event. Lapcevic crossed the finish line 2.230 seconds ahead of Kyle Steckly. The win marked his eighth career Pinty’s Series victory.

Meanwhile, Kyle Steckly finished P2, followed by Andrew Ranger, JP Bergeron, and DJ Kennington in the top five. LP Dumoulin, David Hebert, Larry Jackson, Kevin Lacroix, and Glenn Styres completed the top 10.

After winning the Pinty’s 100, Lapcevich built a 51-point lead over Marc-Antoine Camirand, who finished P13 at Wednesday’s event.

Here are the final results for the NASCAR's 2023 Pinty’s 100 on the 0.375-mile dirt oval track of Ohsweken Speedway:

#20 - Treyten Lapcevich 22 - Kyle Steckly #27 - Andrew Ranger #1 - JP Bergeron #17 - DJ Kennington #47 - LP Dumoulin #01 - David Hebert #84 - Larry Jackson #74 - Kevin Lacroix #0 - Glenn Styres #3 - Alex Guenette #92 - Dexter Stacey #96 - Marc-Antoine Camirand (-1) #98 Malcolm Strachan (-1) #18 Alex Tagliani (-1) #36 Dave Bailey (-1) #31 Daniel Bois (-1) #24 Thomas Nepveu (-1) #4 Trevor Monaghan (-1) #99 Aaron Turkey (-1) #66 Wallace Stacey (OUT) #19 - Stewart Friesen (OUT) #9 - Brandon Watson (OUT)

Catch the 2023 Pinty’s Series season drivers next at the International Center of Advanced Racing (Circuit ICAR on August 26.