Team Penske's driver of the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Joey Logano's fiasco surrounding his illegal gloves from NASCAR's visit to Atlanta last weekend seems to have culminated in the governing body making an example of the practice.

NASCAR, as the governing body of nationwide stock car racing, has released the #22 driver's gloves for public viewership as managing director Brad Moran cleared the air about how and why the specific piece of equipment breaks certain rules of the sport.

Several drivers reacted to the "spiderman-like" glove with webbing between the fingers, allegedly helping Logano deflect more air through the side window opening of his racecar, a practice that has become normal over the years.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace spoke about the situation in an interview with Bob Pockrass, saying:

"A webbed glove isn't going to do much. I thought it was really small potatoes but NASCAR isn't playing around."

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson found the glove in question amusing and elaborated:

"I looked at it and I kind of laughed a little bit and then I was like 'Good idea!'. It probably doesn't do that much. It was kind of funny, it was cool."

Active driver and team owner in the sport, Denny Hamlin, also gave his thoughts:

"It's probably not something he engineered himself. There's probably some people at (Team) Penske behind it but teams are always trying to find that. Whatever you're not checking, they're going to work on."

Joey Logano managed to bounce back from Atlanta's setbacks with another Busch Light Pole Award to his name ahead of this weekend's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It remains to be seen how the former champion goes around the 1.5-mile-long track this Sunday.

Senior NASCAR official's thoughts on Joey Logano's webbed glove

NASCAR Managing Director Brad Moran recently revealed the illegal glove in question used by Joey Logano during the Atlanta weekend and stated the "concerning" elements surrounding Team Penske's rulebook violation.

Elaborating on the same, he said (according to news.sky.com):

""As you can see, the entire glove is webbed. The reason for that is you can obviously block more air, the drivers do put their hand up against the (window) opening, which we've never really had a rule against. This obviously goes one step further, and that glove becomes not only a competition problem but it goes one step further because it becomes a safety violation."

It remains to be seen how the #22 crew at Roger Penske's stock car racing outfit plans on bouncing back from the violation last weekend. With Logano starting in pole today, the former champion is likely to run up front and challenge for the lead, if not the ultimate victory at the end.