NASCAR playoff hopes dim for two multi-Cup champions after Sonoma race

The 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 jeopardized two drivers' hopes toward the NASCAR playoffs. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano found themselves in deep trouble after their poor showing in the recently concluded Sonoma race on Sunday.

While Kyle Larson was having the time of his life, for Busch and Logano, who are both multi-Cup champions, it was otherwise. Busch finished the Sonoma race in 12th place, while Logano crossed the finish line in 21st place.

With this, they failed to advance in the leaderboard as the #8 driver is struggling in 15th place with 380 points. The #22 driver is in 16th place with 372 points. Addressing this, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi had plenty of discussion in a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr's "Dirty Mo Media" podcast.

Speaking about Busch and Logano, Gluck said,

"It's bubble time and two of those bubble drivers that are out are Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. I mean, boy, this is gonna be a very interesting stretch here, where we're looking at potentially one or both of those guys missing the playoffs." [at 29:30]

With just ten races to go in the NASCAR season, only nine drivers have victories this season, with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano still winless so far. Furthermore, they are far behind in the championship, compared to Larson's 561 points.

"There are only two multi-time Cup champions that race full time, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. And as of now, both will be out of the playoffs, which you know blows my mind," Jordan Bianchi remarked.

Where do Kyle Busch and Joey Logano stand in NASCAR playoff?

NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 AAA Insurance Ford, (L) speaks with Brexton Busch, son of Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, backstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway marked the 37th race where Kyle Busch failed to win a race. This is his longest winless streak. Before this, his longest winless run spanned 36 races, before it ended in Pocono in 2017.

In all of his 19 seasons, Kyle Busch won one race at least per season, but 2024 has been different so far. Yet to win a race, Busch is further behind in terms of playoff points. The #8 driver entered the Sonoma race 20 points below the playoffs cut-off, but despite that, he is 8 points behind Bubba Wallace.

On the other hand, Joey Logano is winless in 47 races and still behind the playoffs cut off by 16 points, trailing Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot. Logano entered the Sonoma race with a 20-point deficit, and his crash and 21st finish did not help his cause.