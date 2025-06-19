NASCAR pushes for ”not part of lawsuit” race teams to reveal financials amid legal battle between 23XI and FRM, per Bob Pockrass

23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR had a hearing on Tuesday as part of their ongoing antitrust lawsuit. Following the same, the governing body issued a subpoena to all the racing teams not involved in the lawsuit to share their financial details.

The legal battle between the two racing teams and the stock car association began in October 2024. Among all the teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign the new charter agreement and filed an antitrust lawsuit against the governing body's chairman, Jim France. Following the lawsuit, the sanctioning body refused to allow the teams to run as charter teams in the Cup Series.

However, December's hearing landed in favor of the teams. Later, on June 5, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals made a major decision, overturning the earlier ruling that allowed the teams to run as charter teams. The decision means that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports no longer have guaranteed charters for the 2025 season. This could lead to the teams losing millions of dollars.

Amid the ongoing lawsuit, NASCAR asked all racing teams to share their financial details, including costs, revenues, and profits. However, the teams refused to hand over direct documents but agreed to give anonymous, averaged data to a third neutral party.

However, the governing body rejected the idea, stating they require real numbers for their case, and offered that no stock car racing association executive will see the data; only a team of legal experts will do so. Following the same, stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass stated:

"According to NASCAR filing, race teams not part of lawsuit, in response to subpoenas, have offered to produce anonymized, per-car averaged financial data to a third-party accounting firm. … NASCAR filing says that won’t work and says info will be kept from NASCAR execs:"

The North Carolina Western District Judge Ken Bell urged 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and the governing body to settle the case before it goes on trial on December 1.

"It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good": Denny Hamlin gave his candid opinion about the ongoing case between his co-owned team and NASCAR

Earlier in May, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was featured in an interview during which he shared his concerns about the risk he is taking to maintain his team and Front Row Motorsports' stance amid the ongoing lawsuit with NASCAR.

Being a full-time Cup Series driver, the courtroom visits make it hard for the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver to focus on his career and personal life. In an interview, Hamlin stated:

"I’m risking a lot. Financially. I’m putting my reputation on the line. It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good." (via Sports Tak)

Denny Hamlin ranks fifth on the Cup Series points table with 494 points to his credit. He has secured three wins, eight top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes in 15 starts so far this season. Notably, he missed out on the Mexico City race following the birth of his third child. His former teammate, Martin Truex Jr.'s brother, Ryan Truex, filled in for Hamlin in the 100-lap Viva Mexico 250 race.

