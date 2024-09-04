NASCAR Quaker State 400: Full Entry List at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season returns to Hampton, Georgia, for the Quaker State 400 this weekend following the Cook Out Southern 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Quaker State 400 is the 27th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season and the first race of Round of 16, which is set to be held on Sunday, September 8, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Cup event at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports. It will be contested over 260 laps with 400 miles on the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway.

Sunday’s (September 8) event marks the 120th annual Quaker State 400, hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway. FOX Sports' renowned journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 2024 Quaker State 400 on X.

Thirty-eight drivers will take the field, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket - #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ NJ McLeod.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Quaker State 400 in two hours, 24 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski (P)
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  14. #15 – Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton (P)
  20. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron (P)
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #44 – JJ Yeley
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (P)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez (P)

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8 at 3 pm ET.

