NASCAR renders final decision on Austin Dillon's penalty appeal

NASCAR's penalty on Austin Dillon was upheld by Bill Mullis following Richard Childress Racing's appeal to the Final Appeal Officer. Mullis put his verdict in NASCAR's favor after going through the data from the SMT and IDAS system presented to them. As per the decision, Dillion stands outside the playoff cutline despite winning the Richmond race, and this stands as the final decision on the Richmond Raceway incident.

This has come after Richard Childress Racing decided to move the Final Appeal Officer following the National Motorsport Appeals Panel's dismissal. The National Motorsport Appeals Panel earlier dismissed RCR's appeal after studying all the facts presented to them.

As things stand, Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon can no longer apply to overturn the decision and can forget their playoff dreams. However, the #3 driver gets to keep his victory. The Final Appeal Officer released a statement following the dismissal (via Nascar.com):

"The data presented today from SMT and IDAS systems indicate that, more likely than not, a rule violation did occur at Richmond Raceway on 8-11-24 by the No. 3 RCR car on the last lap of the race."

"(Rule 12.3.2.1.B Eligibility, race finishes must be unencumbered by violations of the NASCAR rules or other actions detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.)”

However, the suspension of Austin Dillon's spotter Brandan Benesch was reduced from three races to one. This means that the latter can spot the #3 car in Darlington next weekend.

Richard Childress Racing's fate sealed following decision on Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon at Michigan International Speedway

Following the Final Appeal Officer's decision, Richard Childress Racing find themselves out of the playoff cutline as both their drivers failed to make it to the next round. On top of that, the deduction of 25 driver and owner points was upheld as well.

Despite Kyle Busch's underwhelming performances, Austin Dillon had an outside chance of making it with two appeals. However, as of now, RCR, one of NASCAR's most successful and iconic teams, will see themselves out with just one race to go.

The #3 driver is currently in 29th place with 360 points, compared to Busch's 16th place with 552 points. The #8 driver is currently 106 points outside the cutline, and as per the criterion, only a victory can salvage their 2024 season.

Dillon right-hooked Joey Logano in the final lap of the Cook Out 400 race at Richmond Raceway. NASCAR took cognizance of this and stripped the former of his playoff opportunity.

