NASCAR reportedly “interested” in hosting a race at Max Verstappen’s hometrack

According to a report from the Netherlands, NASCAR is considering hosting a Cup Series race at the famous Zandvoort circuit. The report suggests that there have been conversations between the organizers and NASCAR and IndyCar officials.

Ad

Circuit director Robert van Overdijk has claimed that NASCAR is reportedly interested in staging a race at the Formula 1 home circuit of world champion Max Verstappen, Circuit Zandvoort. The track will not remain on the Formula 1 calendar after 2026, and organizers are researching options for new events to replace Formula 1, possibly including an American racing circuit as prestigious as NASCAR or IndyCar. He pointed out that the race will not be as big as Formula 1, but still ought to give the audience a good spectacle and entertainment.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR and IndyCar discussions have already been held with the organizers of Zandvoort, and it is a sign of a real interest in having these top-tier American series gain their first European experience. With its steeply banked corners, the Circuit Zandvoort circuit may make a very interesting experience for NASCAR heavy stock cars, and provide a different kind of race compared to any other circuit.

Nonetheless, logistical issues still exist because NASCAR has a tight 38-week schedule, and the logistics involved in transporting equipment outside of the country between home races are complicated.

Ad

Adam Stern shared a report from Dutch outlet BNR on X:

"Running an American racing series at the highest level in Europe has never happened before. 'Are they interested? Let's just say there is interest.' According to the circuit director, the organizers of [NASCAR and IndyCar] have already been to Zandvoort."

Adam Stern @A_S12 "Running an American racing series at the highest level in Europe has never happened before. 'Are they interested? Let's just say there is interest.' According to the circuit director, the organizers of [NASCAR and IndyCar] have already been to Zandvoort."

Ad

Though purely speculative, the potential of NASCAR to conduct a European race at Zandvoort is a major move in the international growth of NASCAR since its successful visit to the Mexico City circuit in 2025, the first overseas points-paying race since 1958.

NASCAR not planning to ‘issue, sell, convey, or lease any additional charters’ for 2026 until court case with 23XI and FRM is settled

NASCAR has decided not to issue, sell, convey, or lease any additional charters for the remainder of the 2025 Cup Series season amid an ongoing lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The racing series' court filing also states that it will not finalize any transactions involving two inactive charters previously held by Stewart-Haas Racing without court approval.

Ad

For the 2026 season, NASCAR will limit issuing or leasing new charters to no more than four until the legal dispute with 23XI and FRM is resolved.

"In a new filing by NASCAR, it states the following: NASCAR represents it will not issue, sell, convey, or lease any additional Charters for the 2025 Cup Series season; "NASCAR represents that, without Court approval, it will not effectuate a sale, conveyance, or lease of either of two (2) inactive Charters, which were previously held by Stewart-Haas Racing; "NASCAR represents it will not issue, sell, convey, or lease more than four (4) additional Charters for the 2026 Cup Series season," reported Jordan Bianchi on X.

This self-imposed cap aims to preserve the integrity of the charter system and mitigate instability or claims of unfairness while the antitrust lawsuit progresses. The legal battle has revealed tension between NASCAR leadership and the two teams, with court disclosures showing conflicts regarding charter control.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.