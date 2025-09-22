NASCAR reporters can’t stop laughing at Ryan Blaney’s reaction to New Hampshire’s lobster tradition

Ryan Blaney made a hilarious admission after raising the lobster at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver called the tradition 'the coolest thing ever' and threw an expletive when describing his urge to claim it.The 301-lap event is known for its unique trophy. Ever since the mid-90s, a live lobster, usually weighing over 20 pounds, has been awarded to the race winner at victory lane. A part of the meat is cooked and sent to the winning team, while the shell is preserved and mounted onto a trophy.Blaney got to live out his dream of raising the lobster during Sunday's(September 21) Mobil 1 301. He beat out the likes of Joey Logano, William Byron and Josh Berry to earn the checkered flag.During a post-race press conference, Blaney reflected on finally getting his hands on the lobster.&quot;I watched a lot of races here growing up. Whether I was here or watching on TV that the Lobster was one of the coolest things in Victory lane. I wanted to hold that fucking lobster for like for like 30 years. I wanted to hold that thing up in Victory lane just because I saw guys doing it when I was growing up and it was just the coolest thing ever. And it's funny like tracks have certain trophies that catch your eye as a kid and this is one of them. And it was super cool to do that today,&quot; he said via X/Steven Taranto.Ryan Blaney's win got him the top spot on the playoff standings. He's now trailed by Hendrick Motorsports' Wiiliam Byron, who came in third at the Loudon track. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell round out the top-4 spots, with Denny Hamlin slipping to fifth after his 12th-place result.Ryan Blaney prasies Josh Berry for not bumping himRyan Blaney faced mounting pressure from Josh Berry during the final laps. The Penske driver was on fresh rubber when he passed Berry for the lead, but the Wood Brothers Racing driver managed to pull up to Blaney's rear bumper with 21 laps to go.What followed was an intense battle to the finish, with Blaney outlasting the No.21 Ford. In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, the No.12 driver had this to say about his duel with Berry.&quot;That was probably the hardest 20 laps that I drove.....That was good racing and clean racing. I appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have.&quot;Notably, Josh Berry slid up the track while chasing Ryan Blaney for the lead. The misstep ultimately ruined his chances for victory, as he went back ten or more car lengths.Berry had also stayed out during an earlier caution to get himelf a shot at victory. Chase Elliott had done the same, but wasn't able to muster the same success as Berry.