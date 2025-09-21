Ryan Blaney grateful to Josh Berry for not bumping him from the lead at New Hampshire Cup race

Ryan Blaney reflected on the closing moments defending the lead from Josh Berry at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He appreciated his fellow Ford driver for not bumping him despite both being free to race for the win.

Blaney, driver of the #12 Team Penske Ford Mustang, started the race in second, just ahead of Josh Berry, who pilots the #21 Ford from Wood Brothers Racing. While the #21 seemed to have more speed, the #12 driver was able to defend the lead and cross the line first for his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

That means Blaney has now clinched a spot in the Round of 8. Berry also qualified for the playoffs in his first year with the team, but was eliminated after the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway last week.

In a post-race interview, the 31-year-old shared his thoughts on the WBR driver racing him clean at the 1.058-mile Loudon track.

“That was probably the hardest 20 laps that I drove,” Blaney said. “I was trying to kind of bide my stuff and kind of pull Josh (Berry) a little bit. Then he really started coming, and I started to get super free. It was all I could do to hold him off, trying new lanes.”

“That was good racing and clean racing. I appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have,” he added.

The 2023 NASCAR champion also made it clear that there were no team orders from Ford preventing Josh Berry from racing him for the lead, saying:

“I expect him to go out and try to win the race. I knew he wasn't going to play over from me, but I didn't think I was ever going to get the bumper. We raced just super clean.”

Ryan Blaney (right) alongside Josh Berry (middle) and Erik Jones (left) at NHMS - Source: Imagn

Behind Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry in the finishing order are William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott. Christopher Bell secured a sixth-place finish, with Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Briscoe completing the top 10.

“Happy we could do it”: Ryan Blaney on viral radio moment with nephew from Bristol after winning at New Hampshire

Last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney’s nephew hopped on the radio during a caution to tell him to win the race. Now, after taking the victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Blaney was asked about the moment and was glad to deliver—just one race late.

The #12 Team Penske driver said:

“I'm going to have him get on the radio a little more often. I know Louie and Bodhi are watching. So buddy, we did it a week later, happy we could do it.”

Blaney will be back in action next week at Kansas Speedway. With a win already secured in this round, he heads in with valuable breathing room compared to other playoff contenders—among them is his teammate Austin Cindric, who sits 19 points below the cutline.

