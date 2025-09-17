  • NASCAR
Who was the 4-year-old who hacked into Ryan Blaney’s radio at Bristol? Decoding the viral moment

By Mayank Shukla
Modified Sep 17, 2025 22:25 GMT
NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
Ryan Blaney (12) during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney explained the presence of a four-year-old on his car radio during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In a race filled with cautions, it came as a lighthearted moment.

Ryan Blaney shared a humorous tale of how his 4-year-old nephew, Bodhi, broke into his race radio during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol. Somebody in the team had acquired a radio scanner in the motorhome owned by Blaney's wife, Gianna, and Bodhi had figured out how to operate it and how to press the talk button. Blaney stated that he and Gianna believed the button was not operational, but Bodhi was able to switch it on and gave Blaney a pep talk by radio, saying:

'Hi Uncle Ryan. Go Ryan. Win this race."

Ryan Blaney told NASCAR:

"Smart kid, man, figured out, turned it on, pushed the button, gave me a little bit of motivation. And that was pretty cool. It was in a great time, like it was under caution, and there was not much going on. And oh yeah, I got a real good kick out of it. We all did, all my team, we got a good kick out of it."
"So that was funny. And I knew right away who it was. When he called me Uncle Ryan, I was like, all right, that's either Bodhi or Louie. And I figured it was Bodhi, the younger one, because I talked to him about this radio. So I got a good laugh out of that. It was a point in the race where, like it was a lot of cautions after cautions. So that was like a nice moment of levity, of just a little break," he further added.
In the Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops, Ryan Blaney secured a 4th-place finish. He also did well at the race with Stage 1 and Stage 2 rankings of 8th and 8th, respectively. Blaney started the final stage in 5th and competed at a decent speed to take a top-five finish.

Ryan Blaney comments on the Roger Penske-owned racing league clashing with NASCAR

Ryan Blaney expressed his enthusiasm about the announcement that Roger Penske-owned IndyCar will return to Phoenix Raceway in 2026, seeing it as an exciting opportunity for crossover events between IndyCar and NASCAR. Team Penske's NASCAR division and IndyCar Series teams are located on the same 105-acre facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, leading to a strong camaraderie between the two racing disciplines. Blaney voiced the same and appreciated the mutual support they showed each other.

"I loved when we had the double header with them at Indy. Just kind of being right there, and going over and hanging out, and watching practice in their box and stuff like that was cool. I think it's going to be fantastic," Ryan Blaney said (via Bob Pockrass).

Ryan Blaney is now positioned at 5th in the 2025 NASCAR Cup series ranking with 3,027 points. He has already won 2 races, 2 poles, 12 top 5, and 16 top 10 finishes this season. Blaney remains a good prospect in the playoffs as he has managed to hold his own among the ranks of great drivers. The Team Penske #12 driver is now trailing other top contenders such as Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell.

