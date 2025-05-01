NASCAR royalty Kyle Petty reflects on his Charity Ride's impact in giving kids a sense of identity beyond disease

Later this week, the 29th edition of Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America will kick off from its starting point in Michigan. Ahead of the charitable endeavour, Petty spoke about Victory Junction, a camp located in Randleman, North Carolina, that creates experiences for children suffering from chronic medical illnesses and is the Charity Ride's primary beneficiary. The former Cup Series driver explains that the camp acts as a place where these disease-affected children have a setting to be seen as more than someone who is sick and get to be around people who are in the same age group who are also dealing with health issues.

Ad

Speaking on the automotive podcast, CarCast, Kyle Petty shared his thoughts on how the camp that benefits from the Charity Ride impacts children.

"It's just to bring people together and have them be with like people. We see so many different disease groups and illnesses. We'll see 120 kids who all have Crohn's or gastrointestinal disorders. We'll see 120 kids that all have a certain form of cancer, and so many of these kids are known by their disease when they're in school.

Ad

Trending

"But at camp, you got 120 kids, and they get to be friends, and they get to know each other, and it's such an empowering place."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Victory Junction was started in honor of Kyle Petty's son, Adam Petty, who passed away during a NASCAR Busch Series race in 2000. Adam had a dream of creating a camp for disease-ridden children in North Carolina before his death.

The Charity Ride Across America started 10 years prior, when Kyle Petty and three friends drove from North Carolina to the Phoenix Raceway, picking up friends and family, including Richard 'The King' Petty, along the way. By the time they reached the track, there was a total of 30 riders, which inspired Petty to turn the event into a charitable venture.

Ad

Kyle Petty shares a look at the bike he will be using for this year's Charity Ride

Kyle Petty shared some photographs of the Harley-Davidson 2025 CVO Road Glide motorcycle that he will be piloting at this year's Charity Ride Across America. Every year, the charity ride boasts the inclusion of multiple celebrities, and this year is no different, with Bill Davidson, VP and Global Brand Ambassador of the motorcycle company, who is also the great-grandson of the founder William A. Davidson, joining Petty for the ride.

Ad

Posting the images to his Instagram earlier today, Petty shared his excitement to ride the bike next week.

"Pumped to hit the road on my 2025 CVO Road Glide from @harleydavidson. She’s a beauty," he wrote.

Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America starts in Traverse City, Michigan, on May 3rd and ends in Hot Springs, Virginia, on May 9th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.