NASCAR journalist suggests Kyle Larson-Pato O'Ward swap for Mexico City race amid IndyCar schedule conflict

A NASCAR journalist explored the possibility of star IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward participating in the Mexico City race next season. The Arrow McLaren driver hails from Monterrey, Mexico, and is one of the most popular racing drivers in North America.

The premier stock car racing series is set to make a historic trip to Mexico City in 2025. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit will host the Cup and the Xfinity Series on June 14-15, with Prime Video covering the broadcast.

AP Sports reporter Jenna Fryer suggested that Larson and O'Ward should swap rides for the weekend, with waivers given beforehand, given that the Mexico City race clashes with IndyCar's race weekend at Gateway. Larson has already driven for Arrow McLaren in the Indy 500 this season.

"#NASCAR has inquired on Pato Who’s availability/interest in running Mexico City next June. #IndyCar races Gateway that weekend so I think the only fair solution is a Larson-Pato swap with waivers in hand," she wrote in a post on X (previously Twitter).

NASCAR already has Mexican driver Daniel Suárez in the Cup Series, who will be in the spotlight throughout the weekend. However, IndyCar's most popular driver, Pato O'Ward, making a one-off appearance would create plenty of excitement and hype for the event.

Arrow McLaren driver O'Ward has never competed in a stock car racing series, primarily focusing on open-wheel series throughout his career. The 2018 Indy Lights champion is also associated with the McLaren F1 team, serving as the reserve driver.

NASCAR executive explains the reason behind going international in 2025

The Xfinity Series previously raced at the Mexico City circuit from 2005 to 2008. The Cup Series is set to make its historic debut south of the US border, marking its first international trip since 1958 at the Canadian Exhibition Stadium in Toronto.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive VP, elaborated on the reason behind including an international venue in 2025. Kennedy suggested that the sport has huge potential to grow beyond the American base, and the Mexico race will inspire the next generation of drivers, crew chiefs, and engineers aiming to enter the sport.

He was quoted as saying by Fox Sports:

"Our biggest opportunity to grow as a sport is international. Certainly, U.S. is always going to be kind of our mainstay. … It's important [to be here] as we certainly think about our fan base, but then also think about the future pipeline of drivers, crew chiefs, engineers, making sure that we give them a pathway from the NASCAR Mexico Series into our national series and potentially even our Cup Series, to create the next generation of our sport."

The Cup and the Xfinity Series will use a 14-turn course at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which will be similar to the track layout used by the F1 race.

