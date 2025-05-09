NASCAR’s amended counterclaim against 23XI and FRM: All you need to know from Bob Pockrass 

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass delivered the latest development of the 23XI Racing-NASCAR lawsuit, according to him though nothing was significantly new. The sanctioning body reportedly redacted the counterclaim against the two teams over the allegation of collusion.

For the uninitiated, NASCAR claimed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports talked with other teams behind closed doors to get better terms in charter agreements. Moreover, Curtis Polk, 23XI co-owner, allegedly attempted to organize a possible boycott of a qualifying race at Daytona.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Bob Pockrass said he didn't see anything "hugely new" on the amended counterclaim.

"NASCAR filed its amended counterclaim, but I didn't see anything hugely new. Many items, like in original, are redacted. Basically they say the teams illegally colluded to get better charter terms. Past 23XI/FRM filings argue that teams have to work together in such negotiations," he wrote.

The latest update follows the filings from March 2025 about the alleged collusion and boycott. NASCAR filed a counterclaim in the first week of the month before 23XI and FRM hit back with a motion to dismiss the counterclaim.

The whole legal battle stemmed from the plaintiffs suing the stock car racing series over alleged monopolistic practices last year. The two teams initially declined to sign the 2025-2031 charter extension deals, saying the terms were unfair, before the court granted them a preliminary injunction to compete full-time this year.

The court has scheduled a trial in December, hoping to settle the charter dispute before the 2026 season. For now, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports run with three charters each, including one new car for each team from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

23XI Racing has three Cup drivers, including Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota - Source: Imagn

23XI, co-owned by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, fields Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick in the #45, and Riley Herbst in the #35. Meanwhile, the Ford-affiliated FRM driver lineup is composed of Noah Gragson (#4), Todd Gilliland (#34), and Zane Smith (#38).

23XI Racing, FRM issued subpoenas for several major sports leagues to support legal action against NASCAR

Earlier this year, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports sought financial information on how much teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and F1 make. The plaintiffs issued subpoenas for the said teams to obtain information to compare the pay of NASCAR to other major sports leagues, as per reports.

Bob Pockrass took to X and wrote:

"Liberty Media (F1) isn't [the] only league that 23XI and FRM have gone to court to try to enforce subpoenas for financial information on % of revenues that teams get. On March 31, 23XI/FRM filed motion in US District Court in NYC to compel the NFL, NBA, and NHL to comply with subpoenas."

The NFL opposed the subpoena, saying it would expose its confidential information to its legal opponents. The football league was likely referring to Jeffrey Kessler, an antitrust lawyer currently working with 23XI and FRM in their fight against NASCAR.

