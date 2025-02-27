NASCAR's Clint Bowyer pens emotional tribute as 2x Oscar winner Gene Hackman passes away

Clint Bowyer took to his official social media account to share a heartfelt note on the late Gene Hackman. Hackman, a renowned intense character actor, passed away at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog.

As per reports, Hackman, who was 95 years old at the time of his death, passed away with wife, Arakawa, 6,4 and dog on Wednesday at around 1:45 PM local time. As per the Sheriff's office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, there was no suspected foul play in their death.

Sharing the sad news on his official X account and his heartfelt tribute, former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer wrote:

"Damn it. Gene Hackman!! What an amazing person. From the first movies that I remember, to some of the best movies of our lifetime. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. RIP."

Gene Hackman was renowned for his intense acting and was one of the most renowned actors from the 1970s to 2000s. In his storied 60-year career in Hollywood, Hackman won two Oscars, one for the French Connection in 1972 for being the best actor, and the other for Unforgiven in 1993 for being the best supporting actor.

Besides the Oscars, Hackman also received two BAFTA awards, four Golden Globe awards, and many more renowned accolades. Apart from being an actor, Gene Hackman was also a United States Marine who served in the US Marine Corps from 1946 to 1951.

Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver who has 541 races to his name in over 16 years with 10 wins, four pole positions, and 226 Top 10s. He also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series with 181 and 15 race appearances, respectively.

When Clint Bowyer shared heartfelt tribute to Scott Bloomquist after his death

Clint Bowyer on pit road before the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

After Scott Bloomquist, one of the most revered motor racing drivers and a Hall of Famer, died last year, Clint Bowyer shared an emotional post to pay his tribute. The former Cup Series driver wrote from his official X account:

"Sad to hear of the passing of Scott Bloomquist. The stories are endless! You simply couldn’t fit his life into just one movie, It’ll take a series! RIP #blacksunshine #noweaklinks #18

Bloomquist, the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, died in a plane crash on August 16, 2024, after his personal vintage airplane crashed near Mooresburg, Tennessee. Bloomquist was 60 years old at the time of his death.

